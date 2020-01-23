Juventus reject Barcelona's swap deal offer, Blaugrana prepare £100 million bid for Luis Suarez replacement and more: Barcelona transfer roundup, 23rd January 2020

Lautaro Martinez remains on Barcelona's radar, especially since the injury to Luis Suarez.

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Barcelona transfer news and gossip roundup. With just a week left for the transfer deadline, it is expected that the Catalan giants will ramp up their efforts to sign the players they need in the coming days.

In today's edition, we bring you the updates on the latest developments in Juventus-Barcelona swap deal involving Rakitic, Barca's decision on Lautaro Martinez and more.

Juventus want Rakitic plus £17 million for Bernardeschi

Barcelona are willing to offload Rakitic in order to bring Bernardeschi in place of injured Suarez.

Barcelona's attempt to sign Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi yielded no results, with the Serie A club demanding at least double the amount of cash in the deal alongside Ivan Rakitic for their player, Goal Italy has reported.

It is understood that Barca had tabled an offer consisting of £8.5 million and Rakitic for the winger, but Juve have reportedly turned it down and have demanded that Barcelona pay at least £17 million for the negotiations to move forward.

Blaugrana are in desperate need of a striker, with Suarez and Ousmane Dembele currently sidelined, but it seems unlikely that they will make an improved offer for the player who has only scored one goal across all competitions so far.

Barca prepare £100 million offer for Martinez, bid to be made this month

Martinez has emerged as one of the top targets to replace Suarez in the long-term at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are ready to make their move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this month, according to Daily Mail. It is expected that they will offer £100 million for the 22-year-old.

Martinez has scored 15 times in 25 appearances this season and the Catalans believe he is an ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, who is set to miss out the next four months due to injury.

His partnership at the international level with Lionel Messi is also an important factor which the club is taking under consideration. Though he is under contract at the San Siro until the end of the 2022-23 season, Barca need an immediate replacement for Suarez and are said to be ready to invest in the player has been very impressive this season.

Dani Olmo no longer a priority for Barcelona

Luis Suarez's injury has forced Barcelona to prioritize a No.9 over Dani Olmo in the transfer window.

With every passing day, Barcelona are moving further away from signing Dani Olmo, one of the hottest prospects in European football. Luis Suarez's injury has forced the club to rethink their priorities and the Dinamo Zagreb winger is no longer on the top of their list, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Accordingly, other clubs have stepped up their pursuit of the young forward and Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have emerged as one of the top contenders for his signature, with reports claiming that the player will soon have his medical done at the club.

The Spain international was on Barca's radar, but the club wanted to make a bid for him in June and had no plans to do any business this month. An injury to Suarez had altered their plans and now their search for a reliable striker has taken priority over the winger's signing.

