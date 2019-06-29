Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri are set to seal the deal for PSG star Adrien Rabiot

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What’s the story?

Juventus are on the verge of sealing the deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Adrien Rabiot. Juventus' sporting director, Fabio Paratici, was in Paris to finalize the deal and it looks like the Frenchman will join the Bianconeri soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Rabiot made only 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions in the 2018/19 season. He had not been included in Thomas Tuchel's squad ever since late December last year, after he refused to sign a contract extension. The midfielder is set to make a switch to the Serie A giants on a free transfer as his contract will expire at the end of June.

The heart of the matter

According to Fabrizio Romano, Adrien Rabiot to Juventus is almost completed and the club will announce the player's arrival in a few days.

Rabiot to Juventus, here we go! ✔️

- Juventus sport director Fabio Paratici has been todau in Paris to meet Rabiot and his mom-agent Veroniqué 🛫

- The agreement is ready for his contract as a free agent. Rabiot wants… https://t.co/JmNIz4JcU1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2019

Rabiot is set to sign a four-year contract with the Serie A champions, which will see him earn roughly €7 million per season.

The 24-year-old French midfielder endured a tough season with PSG but he is all set to reignite his career in Italy. Besides Juventus, Rabiot had also been linked to moves to Manchester United and Arsenal. However, the player ultimately chose to sign for Juventus.

From PSG's youth academy, the midfielder had made 227 appearances for the senior side in all competitions. He also lifted six Ligue 1 trophies and four Coupe de France titles with PSG.

What's next?

Juventus have signed numerours players on free transfers over the last few seasons. Earlier, they had completed the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer too. With the addition of Rabiot, the Bianconeri are becoming serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season.