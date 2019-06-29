×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri are set to seal the deal for PSG star Adrien Rabiot

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
93   //    29 Jun 2019, 12:35 IST

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Group C

What’s the story?

Juventus are on the verge of sealing the deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Adrien Rabiot. Juventus' sporting director, Fabio Paratici, was in Paris to finalize the deal and it looks like the Frenchman will join the Bianconeri soon.

In case you didn’t know…

Rabiot made only 14 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions in the 2018/19 season. He had not been included in Thomas Tuchel's squad ever since late December last year, after he refused to sign a contract extension. The midfielder is set to make a switch to the Serie A giants on a free transfer as his contract will expire at the end of June.

The heart of the matter

According to Fabrizio Romano, Adrien Rabiot to Juventus is almost completed and the club will announce the player's arrival in a few days.

Rabiot is set to sign a four-year contract with the Serie A champions, which will see him earn roughly €7 million per season.

The 24-year-old French midfielder endured a tough season with PSG but he is all set to reignite his career in Italy. Besides Juventus, Rabiot had also been linked to moves to Manchester United and Arsenal. However, the player ultimately chose to sign for Juventus.

From PSG's youth academy, the midfielder had made 227 appearances for the senior side in all competitions. He also lifted six Ligue 1 trophies and four Coupe de France titles with PSG.

What's next?

Juventus have signed numerours players on free transfers over the last few seasons. Earlier, they had completed the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer too. With the addition of Rabiot, the Bianconeri are becoming serious contenders for the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming season.


Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
De Ligt: Juventus compete with PSG, deal close to completion
RELATED STORY
Serie A Transfer News: 'We love Pogba' says Juve Director, confirms pursuit of Rabiot
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Rabiot all set to reject approaches from Old Trafford to join Juventus
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri's representitives meet De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: CR7 offered a mega-money contract by Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Juventus closing in on a €70m deal for Matthijs de Ligt, Details of Cristiano Ronaldo's meeting with Maurizio Sarri revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us