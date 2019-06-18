×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri's representitives meet De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
News
149   //    18 Jun 2019, 16:01 IST

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final
Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

What’s the story?

Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved has been in Monaco to try and hijack Paris Saint-Germain's efforts to sign Matthijs de Ligt. Nedved was accompanied by Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, with the pair meeting the Ajax defender’s agent, Mino Raiola, over the possibility of signing the 19-year-old, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

In case you didn’t know…

After a spelendid 2018-19 campaign with Ajax, De Ligt has been heavily linked with leaving the Dutch giants this summer, with several top European clubs interested in him. Besides Juventus and PSG, Barcelona and Manchester United have also been credited with showing interest in the talented teenager. It was earlier reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo himself asked De Ligt to join the Italian champions after the UEFA Nations League final between the Netherlands and Portugal.

The heart of the matter

According to reports in Italy, Juventus sent Nedved and Paratici to meet Raiola in Monaco as the Italian giants are desperate to land De Ligt.

At the moment, PSG are understood to be the favourites to sign the Dutch international. The French champions have reportedly proposed a five-year deal, worth around €12 million per year to De Lift. PSG are also open to matching Barcelona's €75 million offer to Ajax.

While Juventus are also willing to match the €75 million transfer fee, it is believed that the Serie A outfit's last salary offer to De Ligt is in the region of €10 million per year.

Barcelona are presently not interested in entering into a bidding war for De Ligt, who helped Ajax to the domestic title last season.

What's next?

Juventus have identified De Ligt as a possible replacement for their ageing centre-back duo of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Mino Raiola condemns racist abuse of client Moise Kean
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Mino Raiola rubbishes claims of him finalising Matthijs de Ligt's move to Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo reveals stance over Real Madrid return, United in contact with Raiola over €100 mn target and more Serie A news: 13 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo News: CR7 offered a mega-money contract by Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Blow to Juventus as midfielder target has 'agreement' to join Real Madrid, Neymar urges Napoli star to join PSG and more Serie A news: 29 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us