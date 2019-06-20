Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola

Italian giants Juventus are keeping close contact with De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola as they look to snatch the talented Dutch defender under the noses of other European giants

What's the news?

It has been claimed that Italian giants Juventus are in touch with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain target Matthjis de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has been heavily linked with leaving Ajax this summer, with several European heavyweights interested in signing the talented 19-year-old defender.

It is believed that PSG are currently leading the race to land the Dutch sensation.

The heart of the matter

According to reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A champions Juventus have remained in touch with De Ligt's agent, Raiola.

Besides Juventus, the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have all been credited with showing interest in the youngster, who had a terrific 2018-19 campaign with Ajax.

As per reports, Barcelona and PSG are willing to pay €75 million to Ajax to secure the services of De Ligt.

But with no concrete reports of the Dutch central defender joining either Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain coming out, the Bianconeri are staying in touch with Raiola over a possible transfer of his client to Turin.

Juventus are likely to go strongly for the De Ligt if they fail to sign Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move back to the club, or are unsuccessful in their attempts to make any other major midfield additions to their squad.

What's next?

Juventus are reportedly willing to match Barcelona and PSG's €75 million offers to Ajax for De Ligt and have also offered the young defender a salary of around €10 million per year. But it still remains to be seen where De Ligt will be playing his football next season.