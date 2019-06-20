×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri staying in touch with Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
77   //    20 Jun 2019, 12:48 IST

Italian giants Juventus are keeping close contact with De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola as they look to snatch the talented Dutch defender under the noses of other European giants
Italian giants Juventus are keeping close contact with De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola as they look to snatch the talented Dutch defender under the noses of other European giants

What's the news?

It has been claimed that Italian giants Juventus are in touch with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain target Matthjis de Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has been heavily linked with leaving Ajax this summer, with several European heavyweights interested in signing the talented 19-year-old defender.

It is believed that PSG are currently leading the race to land the Dutch sensation.

The heart of the matter

According to reputed Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Serie A champions Juventus have remained in touch with De Ligt's agent, Raiola.

Besides Juventus, the likes of Barcelona, PSG and Manchester United have all been credited with showing interest in the youngster, who had a terrific 2018-19 campaign with Ajax.

As per reports, Barcelona and PSG are willing to pay €75 million to Ajax to secure the services of De Ligt.

But with no concrete reports of the Dutch central defender joining either Barcelona or Paris Saint Germain coming out, the Bianconeri are staying in touch with Raiola over a possible transfer of his client to Turin.

Juventus are likely to go strongly for the De Ligt if they fail to sign Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move back to the club, or are unsuccessful in their attempts to make any other major midfield additions to their squad.

What's next?

Juventus are reportedly willing to match Barcelona and PSG's €75 million offers to Ajax for De Ligt and have also offered the young defender a salary of around €10 million per year. But it still remains to be seen where De Ligt will be playing his football next season.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Paul Pogba Matthijs de Ligt Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News
Advertisement
Juventus Transfer News: Bianconeri's representitives meet De Ligt's agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Mino Raiola rubbishes claims of him finalising Matthijs de Ligt's move to Paris Saint-Germain
RELATED STORY
Juventus still not giving up on Matthijs de Ligt, Serie A Champions on high alert after Pogba hints at departure and more Juventus Transfer News: June 17, 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sacrifice €120m star for Neymar, Mino Raiola pushes Barcelona top target to sign for Juventus and more Serie A news: 2 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Report: Juventus looking to hijack Barcelona top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Juventus News: Mino Raiola condemns racist abuse of client Moise Kean
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Allegri could reunite at top European club, Barcelona and Juventus top target rejects Premier League move and more Serie A news: 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Paris Saint-Germain prepared to make Matthijs de Ligt one of the highest paid footballers in the world
RELATED STORY
Juventus will use Joao Cancelo sale to fund Matthijs de Ligt transfer, Sarri's plans for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed and more Juventus Transfer News: June 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
FT TOR LAZ
3 - 1
 Torino vs Lazio
FT SAM JUV
2 - 0
 Sampdoria vs Juventus
FT INT EMP
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Empoli
FT FIO GEN
0 - 0
 Fiorentina vs Genoa
FT SPA MIL
2 - 3
 SPAL vs Milan
FT ROM PAR
2 - 1
 Roma vs Parma
FT ATA SAS
3 - 1
 Atalanta vs Sassuolo
FT CAG UDI
1 - 2
 Cagliari vs Udinese
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us