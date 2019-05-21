×
Juventus Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo  wanted by European heavyweights

Jakob Haugerud
ANALYST
News
48   //    21 May 2019, 14:39 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

As per reports, Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid last summer, has time and again been linked with a move to PSG. The French champions also have similar aspirations to win the Champions League like Juventus.

Although the Portuguese failed to deliver the Champions League to Juventus, he helped the Italian giants to their eighth consecutive Serie A triumph.

The heart of the matter

It wouldn't make much sense for Ronaldo to move to Paris Saint-Germain after just one season in Italy.

Despite winning the Serie A Player of the Year and the league title, Ronaldo still has unfinished business at Juventus. He failed to lead them to Champions League glory, with Juventus getting eliminated at the hands of Ajax in the quarter-finals. Juventus were also knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Atalanta in the quarter-final stage.

Having won every possible trophy at both Manchester United and Real Madrid, the Portuguese, who is obsessed with breaking records, will no doubt want to achieve everything at Juventus as well.

On the other hand, PSG are desperate for European success as despite spending around £400 million on Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the French side have flattered to deceive in the Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri, who will leave Juventus at the end of the season, could join PSG. And the French champions also want Ronaldo to boost their chances in the Champions League, especially as Naymar and Mbappe's futures at the club look doubtful.

What's next?

Ronaldo has scored 21 goals and has provided eight assists in the Serie A this season, while in total he has netted 28 times and has set up 13 goals for his Juventus team-mates.

Tags:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Juventus Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus Transfer News PSG Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
