Juventus Transfer News: Matthijs de Ligt set to travel to Turin ahead of official announcement

Juventus v Ajax - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

What's the story?

Matthijs de Ligt's move to Juventus is finally set to become official as reports say that fees between Ajax and Juve have been agreed. The teenager will soon arrive in Turin ahead of the official announcement.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has been one of the most sought after talents in the world. The 19-year-old had been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, before finally deciding to join Juventus.

The 19-year-old had an impressive season for his club and nation last season. He guided Ajax to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League and the Oranje made it to the final of the UEFA Nations League this summer.

Matthijs de Ligt also received the 2018 Golden Boy award, the first-ever defender to do so. In the 2018/19 season, he played 55 matches for the Dutch giants and scored 7 times.

Earlier, it was reported that the highly-rated teenager will be signing for the Serie A giants after agreeing on a €70 million deal with Ajax.

The heart of the matter

According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer saga is set to come to an end after a breakthrough in negotiations between Ajax and Juventus.

The report states that the teenager would sign a contract till June 2024 and will earn around €12 million per season.

Matthijs de Ligt will travel to Turin to sign his contract with Juventus. After the paperwork, the deal will be made official.

Matthijs de Ligt will arrive soon in Italy to sign his contract and make it official ➡️ https://t.co/FxPijmRSzD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2019

What's next?

With De Ligt all but confirmed, the Old Lady will be hoping that the teenager can steer the team to Champions League glory in the upcoming season. Maurizio Sarri has already been strengthening the team with likes of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot all coming to play for Juventus.