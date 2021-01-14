Juventus Transfer News Roundup: Juve could make move for PSG striker, Chelsea yet to make contact over move for star and more - 14 January 2021

As the ongoing winter transfer window rolls on, Juventus continue to feature in several transfer rumors as the Serie A side look to be in need of reinforcements. Approaching the half-way mark of the league season, Juventus are 7 points off of league leaders, AC Milan albeit with a game in hand.

With the next half of the season expected to be rather challenging, manager Andrea Pirlo will hope Juventus can make a couple of signings to bolster the side as they try to return to the top of the table.

Without further ado, here are the top transfer stories of the day involving Juventus from 14 January 2021:

Juventus on the verge of signing Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus are reportedly close to completing a move for Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus have reportedly been in the market for a striker to help alleviate the pressure on Alvaro Morata in attack. Recent reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) suggest that not only have Juventus identified 22-year-old Gianluca Scamacca as their target, but are also on the verge of signing him.

The move will temporarily be in the form of a loan deal but is expected to be made permanent in due time for a fee between €20-25 million. Scamacca currently plays for Genoa, on loan from Sassuolo.

Chelsea yet to make contact with Juventus over Paulo Dybala move

Paulo Dybala's Juventus contract expires next summer

With just 18 months left on his current Juventus contract, Paulo Dybala has reportedly been offered a new contract, but is yet to put pen to paper. Naturally, he continues to be linked with a number of clubs over a potential move.

Chelsea have been one of the big clubs linked with Dybala, but Fabrizio Romano, a well-renowned Italian journalist, claims that the Premier League side are yet to make contact with Juventus for the 27-year-old.

According to the Daily Express, Romano addressed the issue while speaking on his podcast and is believed to have said:

“Someone is asking me about Dybala because he is not extending at the moment his contract with Juventus, so there is nothing decided, but if he doesn’t extend his contract with Juventus before the summer, I think he will leave Juventus.”

“I want to say that Chelsea have not made any contact with Dybala or his agent", he added.

#dybala hasn’t extended his contract as the moment, nothing has been decided yet. If Dybala doesn’t sign his new contract by the summer, then I’m sure he’ll leave #juventus. Chelsea haven’t made any contact with Dybala’s agent. [#FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego] — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 13, 2021

Juventus could make summer move for PSG's Mauro Icardi

It hasn't all been smooth sailing for Mauro Icardi at Paris Saint-Germain

In May 2020, Mauro Icardi's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain was made permanent for a reported fee of €60 million. Icardi previously played for Serie A side Inter Milan and scored 124 goals from 219 matches in all competitions before moving to France.

Since then, injuries seem to have gotten the better of the 27-year-old and subsequently cost him his place in PSG's first eleven.

According to Calciomercato, despite Icardi's struggles in France, Fabio Paratici (Juve's Sporting Director) is believed to still be a fan of the Italian's and could consider a move for him in the summer, should Icardi continue to struggle at PSG.