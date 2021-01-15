Juventus Transfer News Roundup: PSG keen on signing Bianconeri superstar, club face competition for 20-year-old Serie A starlet, and more — 15th January 2021

Juventus are just over 48 hours away from contesting in a high-profile game against Internazionale, currently helmed by former manager Antonio Conte. The Bianconeri appear to be in good touch leading up to the all-important game which could have important ramifications in Scudetti race this year, after having recently become the first team to inflict defeat upon leaders AC Milan this year.

Ahead of the game, here, we take a look at some of the latest Juventus transfer news.

Manuel Locatelli unlikely to move this window

Manuel Locatelli in action for Sassuolo

Despite setting their sights on a potential move for in-form star Manuel Locatelli, Juventus have been handed a blow in their pursuit of the Italian midfielder after the club confirmed that he is going nowhere. The former AC Milan player has been mighty impressive this season, and is said to be admired by former Italian legend and Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo.

However, Sassuolo — who are having a fine top-flight campaign — are keen to hold onto him, as per club director Giovanni Carnevali. Speaking on rumours surrounding Locatelli, he said;

"Seeing Sassuolo players in the headlines is a positive thing, as it means our team and players have been doing well to attract attention. We have many players who are of interest to many, including Locatelli, but any issue will be only discussed in January. When it comes to important players like Locatelli, we won’t even take into consideration any proposal that would involve him leaving mid-season."

10 - Manuel Locatelli is the first Italian 🇮🇹 player born after 1/1/1998 to have delivered 10 assists in Serie A. Altruist.#SassuoloGenoa pic.twitter.com/MsxjPOAqgJ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 6, 2021

Sassuolo currently sit just outside the European spots in seventh place with 29 points from their 17 games so far. Locatelli has also been scouted by Manchester City, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

AS Roma join chase for Juventus target Matteo Lovato

Hellas Verona defender Matteo Lovato

Juventus have kept tabs on promising young Italian defender Matteo Lovato for over a year now, but will face competition from both Inter and AS Roma for his signature, as per reports. The 20-year-old star, who plies his trade for Hellas Verona, has stood out as one of the most incredible defenders in Serie A this year and even stood out while playing against Juventus.

They could potentially lose out on Lovato's signature, however, as the report claims that the Giallorossi could utilise their excellent relationship with Hellas Verona in this chase. Lovato was initially signed as a replacement for the outgoing Marash Kumbulla who moved to Rome lasts summer. While a mid-season move appears unlikely as Lovato's playing time could take a massive hit, the Bianconeri could possibly try to seal his signature come summer.

Advertisement

PSG want to sign Paulo Dybala

Paris Saint-Germain will try to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus, as per reports. The Argentine superstar, whose contract expires in the summer of 2022, has been the subject of a transfer saga as his wage demands to renew his deal with Juventus are said to be deemed too high by the club. Previous reports have suggested that if Dybala does not renew by the end of the campaign, Juventus will cash in on him.

73% - Paulo #Dybala scored the first goal of the match with 8 of his 11 #SerieA goals in 2019-20 (73%), a record in percentage among players with 10+ goals. Difference.#OptaTopXI pic.twitter.com/KyWkG3wTrZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) August 3, 2020

Now, reports from Italy claim that his compatriot, Mauricio Pochettino — who wanted to unite with Dybala at Tottenham Hotspur back in 2019 — could be key in helping convince the Juventus star move to Paris. Should Dybala still hold out for a high salary to renew his contract, the Bianconeri could allow him to leave instead of letting him walk away on a free transfer come 2022.

Also read: 5 Football superstars who picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi