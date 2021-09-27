Juventus vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Chelsea are back in action in the UEFA Champions League this week as they lock horns with Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Juventus have endured a disappointing season so far and will need to prove their mettle in the coming weeks. The Bianconeri have managed to win their last two Serie A matches and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture.

Chelsea have been impressive under Thomas Tuchel this year but were outclassed by Manchester City over the weekend. The reigning European champions will be intent on defending their crown and will need to put their best foot forward in this game.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Happy birthday to legendary Bianconero and World Cup winner, Claudio Gentile! 🏆🎂 Happy birthday to legendary Bianconero and World Cup winner, Claudio Gentile! 🏆🎂 https://t.co/HgqHD1PeSx

Juventus vs Chelsea Head-to-Head

Juventus and Chelsea are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of four matches played between the two teams in the UEFA Champions League.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in 2012 and ended in a 3-0 victory for Juventus. Chelsea were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Juventus form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Chelsea form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Juventus vs Chelsea Team News

Juventus need to win this game

Juventus

Paulo Dybala picked up an injury over the weekend and will be unable to recover in time for this match. Arthur, Alvaro Morata, and Kaio Jorge are also injured and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Paulo Dybala, Arthur, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Alvaro Morata

Suspended: None

Chelsea have a strong squad

Chelsea

Christian Pulisic is recovering from an injury at the moment and will not be included in the squad this week. Mason Mount, Reece James, and Jorginho are also carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: Mason Mount, Reece James, Jorginho

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Chelsea Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean

Chelsea Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

Juventus vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have enjoyed an exceptional resurgence under Thomas Tuchel but will now need to take it up a notch this year. The Blues have a few issues to address after their defeat this past weekend and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this match.

Also Read

Juventus, on the other hand, have managed to rediscover some of their form but will likely face an uphill battle this week. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Chelsea

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi