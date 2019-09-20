Juventus vs Hellas Verona Preview: Where to watch | Serie A 2019/20

Juventus will look to get back to winning ways against Hellas Verona

The Italian champions, Juventus, welcome Hellas Verona to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, and they will look to bounce back from 2 successive draws in all competitions.

Last time out in the Serie A, Juventus were frustrated away from home by Fiorentina, as La Viola secured their first points this season. Juve also went on to surrender a two-goal lead against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Verona, on the other hand, has been a mixed bag, with 1 draw, a loss, and a win recorded so far this campaign. Gil Scaligeri drew their opener against Bologna 1-1, won against Lecce 1-0, and lost to AC Milan 0-1 last time out.

Verona boasts of a great defensive record this campaign and would be looking to deploy solid defensive tactics against their hosts in a bid to take something out of presumably their most difficult fixture in the 2019/20 Serie A season.

That would be a tall order though, as Juventus has won all 10 games as hosts to Verona. The Bianconeri have also scored at least 2 goals in their last 5 home games against Gil Scaligeri.

Juventus manager, Maurizio Sarri, is likely to rotate his squad for this encounter, with some players who were given a nod in midweek dropped to the bench for fresher options. We may see Paulo Dybala given the nod for this one alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Verona's Mariusz Stepinski will sit this one out due to a suspension, and the likes of Giampaolo Pazzini & Samuel Di Carmine are in contention for a starting berth. Gennaro Tutino should start up front for Gil Scaligeri.

Where to watch

US: ESPN+

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

Canada: DAZN, TLN

Italy: Sky Sport Serie A, Sky Calcio 1

Date: September 21, 2019

Kickoff: 5:00 pm (WAT)