Juventus vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus are set to host Napoli at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Roma last week at the Stadio Olimpico.

A brace from French midfielder Jordan Veretout for Roma was cancelled out by a brace from Juventus' Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Juventus had midfielder Adrien Rabiot sent off in the second half.

Napoli, on the other hand, thrashed Genoa 6-0 last Sunday at the Stadio San Paolo. A brace from Mexican forward Hirving Lozano and goals from midfielder Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, North Macedonia international Elif Elmas and Matteo Politano sealed the decisive victory for Gennaro Gattuso's men.

Juventus vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In 37 encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold a slight advantage. They have won 18 games, lost 14 and drawn five.

Their most recent match was the final of the Coppa Italia in June, which Napoli won on penalties after a goalless draw to lift the trophy.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-D

Napoli form guide in Serie A: W-W

Juventus vs Napoli Team News

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, who is out injured. There remain doubts over the availability of left-back Alex Sandro and Italy international Federico Bernardeschi. Midfielder Adrien Rabiot is suspended.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt

Doubtful: Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi

Suspended: Adrien Rabiot

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without winger and captain Lorenzo Insigne, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known injury issues.

⚽️ Training pics from today? We got you!



💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/FCpTH1px4H — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 1, 2020

Injured: Lorenzo Insigne

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Napoli Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Dejan Kulusevski, Arthur, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabian Ruiz, Piotr Zielinski, Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano

Juventus vs Napoli Prediction

Juventus have begun a new era under manager Andrea Pirlo, and have brought in the likes of Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata. It is still early days, but Juventus are the favourites to win another league title, considering they have players like Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo in the squad.

Napoli, on the other hand, have been extremely active in the transfer window. Victor Osimhen is the club's record signing, and Andrea Petagna and Amir Rrahmani have joined the club as well. While they have looked good under Gattuso, a match against Juventus is the true test of their prowess.

Juventus have a good squad and should be able to get a result out of this game, but Napoli is full of confidence at the moment and will not make it easy for The Old Lady of Italian football.

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Napoli

