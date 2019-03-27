×
Juventus want Chelsea star to replace Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona scout Lazio midfielder and more Serie A news: 27 March, 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
746   //    27 Mar 2019, 12:13 IST

Miralem Pjanic has been a target for numerous European giants
Miralem Pjanic has been a target for numerous European giants

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some of the hottest rumours that have been waiting to be seen. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Malcuit's agent reveals Arsenal interest

Arsenal has been interested in Kevin Malcuit's service
Arsenal has been interested in Kevin Malcuit's service

Kevin Malcuit has been one of the newly emerging Serie A talents this season. His rising importance to Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli has drawn interest from Arsenal, and Malcuit's agent Bruno Satin has given information about his client's situation.

"Malcuit with France? They have a group that works and works well. Pavard trusts the coach even if is played out of his favoured position", Satin said.

"Obviously, Deschamps tries to rely on the players who won the World Cup with him. They give him more guarantees. Kevin has shown that he can be an important player for Napoli, also in view of next year.”

On the upcoming match against Arsenal, he said, “It will be an important test for Napoli, they have every chance of going through and getting closer to the final, Arsenal are doing quite well this year, but Napoli are also doing well, and will be going all in on the Europa League, given that Juventus has virtually sealed yet another championship."

Bruno also spoke about Arsenal's interests, concluding that he and his client did not consider moving to the English giants.

"After Bellerin's injury the club was looking for a full-back, but Kevin had just arrived in Naples and was playing more and more under Ancelotti, we didn't even consider this possibility."

Malcuit has thus far made 20 appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season, providing two assists.

