Juventus: Weekly wages and salaries of first-team stars revealed

Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
Feature
1.32K   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST

Juventus Players Salaries 2018
The most recognizable signing in the history of Juventus is Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus--is an Italian club which was founded 120 years ago on 1 November 1897. Since its foundation, the club has gone to become one of the best clubs in the history of football. Over the course of time, Juventus has signed many footballers who will go down in history as the best footballers of all time.

The club has signed some of the highest paid players as well as lowest too. The most recognizable signing in the history of Juventus is Cristiano Ronaldo who signed with the club this year for a whopping amount of €120 million.

So, today in this feature we're going to reveal weekly Wages and salaries of every first-team star that is playing in the current season.

All of these stats are taken from Silly Season. Head there for more details.

Daniele Rugani: €7,000

Image result for Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani is an Italian footballer signed to Juventus playing in the position of a defender. The 23-year-old man has defensive skills quite like no one has. He signed to the club back in 2015 for a deal worth €1.8 million per year. His contract with the Series A club will run out in 2021.

Rodrigo Bentancur: €23,000

Rodrigo Bentancur is a Uruguayan footballer signed to Juventus playing in the position of a midfielder. The 21-year-old man has quite the skills of a midfielder which attracted the Italian club to sign him this past year for a deal worth €1.2 million and his contract with the club will run out in 2022.

Medhi Benatia: €40,000

Medhi Benatia is a French-Moroccan footballer playing as a defender for the Old Lady. The 30-year-old man was initially loaned to the club back in 2016 but they finally signed him this past year on a permanent basis for €2.2 million per year.

Also Read: 5 Last-Minute Signings Jose Mourinho Should Have Made







1 / 5 NEXT
Kevin Cooper
ANALYST
A 17-year-old college student who is so passionate about Pro-Wrestling that he wants to pursue a career in it. And he's writing on Sportskeeda so he could finance his training. If you think reading these articles are worth your time then press the follow button.
