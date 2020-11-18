Juventus: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus are the most successful club in Italian football. The Bianconeri have won a record 36 Serie A titles besides many other domestic and continental honors.

Due to their pedigree and rich history, the club has managed to attract some of the finest names in the game - Michel Platini, Michael Laudrup, Zinedine Zidane and Paul Pogba - to name a few. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paolo Dybala are arguably the two biggest names in the present Juventus roster.

Player salaries of the Juventus first team in the 2020-21 season:

In 2019-20, the Bianconeri had an annual average player salary of $10.11 million, which was double that of AS Roma, who had the next most hefty wage bill in the Italian top flight.

Juventus are looking to complete an unprecedented ten-peat in the Serie A this season and break their more than two-decade-long Champions League drought. The Bianconeri brought in midfielders Arthur Melo, Dejan Kulusevski and Weston McKennie, and winger Felix Correira to fulfill this goal.

On that note, let us have a look at the first-team salaries of Juventus' 24-man squad in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

#24 Gianluca Frabotta (Left-back) - €1,900 per week

Gianluca Frabotta

Left-back Gianluca Frabotta is starting to make his mark under Juventus' new manager Andrea Pirlo this season after making his club debut in 2019-20.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old Italian, who has played seven games in all competitions for Juventus this season, is one to watch out for in the future.

Frabotta, who is contracted with the Bianconeri till 2023, is reportedly one of the lowest earners at Italy's biggest club, taking home a meager €1900 a week in wages. However, the player who has impressed under Pirlo, is tipped to sign a new contract with the club that should see a significant increase in his wages.

#23 Manolo Portanova (Attacking Midfielder) - €9,600 per week

Manolo Portanova

Attacking midfielder Manolo Portanova is one of the top talents to have emerged from Juventus' academy in recent times.

He has only made only two appearances for the senior Juventus team, one of them being under Andrea Pirlo this season.

The 20-year-old, who is contracted with Juventus till 2023, reportedly earns around €9600 per week at the club.

Advertisement

#22 Carlo Pinsoglio - €28,846 a week

Carlo Pinsoglio

Carlo Pinsoglio is a reserve goalkeeper for Juventus. He has literally warmed the bench at Juventus since the 2017-18 season, making a grand total of one Serie A appearance in each of the three campaigns.

The 30-year-old, whose current contract at Juventus runs till 2021, reportedly earns €5770 a week at the club.

#21 Merih Demiral (Center-back) - €34,615 a week

Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral is one of the most promising young full-backs in the game at the moment.

After arriving at Juventus last year, the 22-year-old Turk is beginning to leave his mark at the club, having already started seven games in all competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

1 - Merih #Demiral is the first Turkish player 🇹🇷 to score a goal for Juventus in Serie A. New. #RomaJuve — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 12, 2020

Demiral, whose contract with Juventus runs till 2024, reportedly earns €34,615 a week at the club.

Advertisement

#20 Dejan Kulsevski (Right Winger) - €38,460 per week

Dejan Kulusevski

Dejan Kulusevski, one of the new arrivals at Juventus this season, has already impressed at his new surroundings, scoring two goals and providing an assist in eight games in all competitions.

The precocious and versatile 20-year-old Swede had a fine campaign on loan with Parma last season, where he scored ten goals and provided nine assists to win the Serie A Best Young Player of the Year award.

OFFICIAL | Dejan Kulusevski is a Juventus player! — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) January 2, 2020

Kulusevski, who has signed a contract with Juventus till 2024, reportedly earns around €38,460 per week at the club.

#19 Rodrigo Bentancur (Central Midfielder) - €48,000 per week

Rodrigo Bentancur

Since arriving at Juventus in the summer of 2017, Rodrigo Bentancur has made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and assisting 11 others.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old Uruguayan midfielder had one of his best seasons at the club last season, producing eight assists in Juventus' victorious 2019-20 Serie A campaign.

Rodrigo Bentancur: Man of the Match vs Ajax @juventusfc



Tackles - 7

Interceptions - 2

Dribbles - 4

Shots - 1

Key Passes - 1

Rating - 7.92



Full player ratings -- https://t.co/egnlARpHXI pic.twitter.com/Qy0X7QHmbk — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 10, 2019

Last year, Bentancur agreed a contract extension with Juventus that will see him at the club till 2024; the player reportedly earns around €48,000 a week at the Bianconeri.