Juventus willing to sell midfielder amidst interest from Bayern Munich - Reports

Juventus are reportedly open to the prospect of selling American midfielder Weston McKennie this summer. The youngster has attracted interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in recent months.

According to Calciomercatoweb.it, Juventus will be open to selling Weston McKennie if Bayern Munich meet their €30 million asking price for the midfielder. Juventus's dire financial situation could force them to part ways with some of their star players before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Weston McKennie rose to prominence during his three years with Schalke in the Bundesliga. He joined the club in 2017 and quickly became an integral part of the German club's first team.

He made 91 appearances for Schalke in all competitions, during which he became one of the most promising young talents in the Bundesliga. Weston McKennie then earned himself a move to Juventus in the summer of 2020.

Juventus signed the 22-year-old on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy for €18 million at the end of the season. McKennie was expected to be a bit-part player at Juventus, but quickly became a regular starter under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

He went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions for the club last season and contributed five goals. The midfielder was one of the standout players in an otherwise disappointing season for the Bianconeri.

The former Schalke star was expected to be one of the youngsters around whom Juventus would build a squad for the future. Reports have, however, suggested that the club are willing to sell McKennie to raise funds to balance the books.

Bayern Munich are keen to sign a midfielder to replace Javi Martinez, who left the club at the end of last season after the expiration of his contract. The American could prefer a move back to Germany if he is to play for Bayern Munich.

Manuel Locatelli's arrival at Juventus could force Weston McKennie to seek a move to Bayern Munich this summer

Juventus recently completed a €40 million move for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. The Italy star was one of the club's top transfer targets this summer, and is likely to strengthen a weak-looking Juventus midfield.

The arrival of Manuel Locatelli could diminish Weston McKennie's game time this season. The 22-year-old could therefore prefer a move to Bayern Munich, where he is likely to become a regular starter for the club.

