Barcelona predicted lineup vs Valencia, injury news, suspensions list and more | La Liga 2019/20

Lionel Messi will miss the Valencia game due to a calf injury.

Barcelona spring back to action with a LaLiga clash against Valencia on Saturday. La Blaugrana have had an indifferent start to their season, suffering a shocking 1-0 loss against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames Stadium in their opening league match.

Since their opening day disappointment, Ernesto Valverde's men have managed a comeback win and a draw against Real Betis and Osasuna respectively.

There are no signs of respite for the defending champions, as they host Valencia at the Nou Camp for their next LaLiga fixture. But, the visiting team have endured an average start themselves, managing the same number of points as their weekend opponents.

However, Valencia will play under the stewardship of former Barcelona midfielder Albert Celades, who shockingly replaced previous manager Marcelino on Wednesday.

Team News

For his side's clash against Valencia, Ernesto Valverde has a few selection decisions to make due to injuries to key players. Barcelona's talisman, Lionel Messi, is yet to feature this season after suffering a calf injury just before the start of the campaign. The French duo of Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti are also sidelined for the clash against Valencia.

However, Luis Suarez, who suffered a calf injury on the opening day fixture, could be available against Valencia after training with the first-team on Thursday. Also, Nelson Semedo, after suffering an injury scare on international duty, trained alongside Suarez.

Suspensions: None

Injuries: Samuel Umtiti (foot), Ousmane Dembele (hamstring), Neto (wrist), Lionel Messi (calf)

Predicted Line-up

Ivan Rakitic could get his first start for Barcelona this season, replacing Sergi Roberto in midfield.

Barcelona(4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, De Jong; Perez, Suarez, Griezmann

Barcelona vs Valencia- Barcelona's Predicted XI.