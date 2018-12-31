×
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €70M star, Real Madrid eye €50M Manchester City target and more La Liga news – 31st December 2018

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
31 Dec 2018, 18:09 IST

Staying at Real Madrid
Staying at Real Madrid

All the latest LaLiga news in one place!

Isco confirms he's staying at Madrid

Isco has put an end to all the exit rumours and revealed that he is not planning to leave Real Madrid any time soon. Rumours suggested that he was set to leave Bernabeu in January after being isolated from the matchday squad by Santiago Solari.

The Spanish midfielder told Deportes Cuatro, “I’m very excited about the new year. I’m not going to go in the winter market, I’m very happy, of course, I want to continue with Madrid to continue winning titles.”

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for Isco. The 26-year-old has had a topsy-turvy time at Bernabeu – he started off with a bang but it all came crashing under Zidane. He was back in the team under Lopetegui but now again, Solari has opted to leave him out of the squad.

Castro unsure of Atletico Madrid future

Jonny Castro, on loan from Atletico Madrid, has been playing regularly at Wolverhampton but his future is still in doubt. The defender was asked if he has had any conversation with the Spanish side about his future but he revealed that he has no idea about where he will be playing next season.

“It has been an incredible year and with many memories to savour, but we have to live in the present and I want to continue growing as a footballer,” Jonny has been quoted by El Desmarque.

“No one from Atlético has told me anything, I have my head here (at Wolves) but I am working hard to arrive in the summer and try to stay (at Atleti). I've seen the news about Lucas, but he's still an Atleti player and he contributes a lot there, it will be difficult for him to leave the club,” added the defender.

