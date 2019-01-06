Barcelona to complete 3 signings in 24 hours, Real Madrid to bid €80M for defender, and more La Liga news: 6th January 2019

Leaving Barcelona?

All the latest La Liga news in one place!

Valverde hints at leaving Barcelona in the summer

Ernesto Valverde's future at Barcelona was the talking point among the Barca fans last week after reports emerged that he was looking to leave the club in the summer. The manager himself confirmed the news in a recent press conference and said the same thing once again ahead of Sunday's match vs Getafe.

“I have a contract with the club. My contract is for two years with the option for a third. At the end of the season, we have to decide whether I stay on or not. We’ll talk about it at a later date. There’s always been good harmony between us so we’ll see how it goes, but I have a contract with the club,” he said at a press conference for Sunday’s Liga trip to Getafe.

However, Valverde also spoke about next season and the club's plans. He hinted that they have already decided their transfer targets and said, “We’re already looking to next season. I have a job to do here and I’m doing it. We think Umtiti will be back training with the team in a couple of weeks. We’ll see how things go, but I always try to be optimistic. I see him in a good way, but we’ll wait a bit longer.”

“I’ve seen Murillo look well and he’ll improve with time. Our idea was that he’d be available as soon as possible. We know he’s going to have to play and we wish him all the best. Getafe will be an uncomfortable team to face so we must be very focused,” added the manager.

Diego Simeone confirms Godin's possible departure

Atletico Madrid manager, Diego Simeone has confirmed that there is a very good possibility of Diego Godin leaving the club soon. The Uruguayan defender has been linked with a free transfer to Inter Milan after his contract at the Spanish side expires at the end of the season.

“Both Atleti and the player are seeking the best solution for all parties. The club and Godin know what I think about this. If he does remain with us, it’ll be because it’s best for him and the club,” said Simeone.

Big Galactico signing?

Real Madrid plot move for David Alaba

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a long-term replacement for Marcelo for some time but have just not found the right one. They did get Theo Hernandez from Atletico Madrid but he hasn't lived up to the expectations.

Diario GOL now report that Los Blancos are looking to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich. The left-back has been on Madrid's radar for a long time now and the Spanish side are looking to make an €80 million move for him.

If reports are to be believed, Bayern are open to the sale as well. They have lined up Atletico Madrid's Lucas Hernandez as Alaba's ideal replacement.

Exequiel Palacios close to joining Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to activate the release clause of Exequiel Palacios and sign him from River Plate. “River’s leaders met Real Madrid’s in Abu Dhabi,” Renato Corsi, the midfielder's agent told Radio Rivadavia.

“In the next few days, a formal offer will be presented. The deal is at quite an advanced stage. Exequiel, his family and I want him to leave in June. Real Madrid have no problem with him staying at River for now,” added the agent.

FC Barcelona Training Session and Press Conference

Barcelona to sign 3 players in 24 hours

Barcelona are set to give their fans a huge New Year's gift and announce the signing of 3 players in the next 24 hours, reports Diario GOL. The Spanish publication claims that the club is finalising the deals and will be making the public announcement in one go.

The first player they are set to announce is Adrien Rabiot. The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder has agreed a €10 million per year deal and will be joining on a 5-year contract. However, he will only be joining in the summer on a free transfer when his deal at PSG expires.

Frenkie De Jong is set to be the second player Barcelona are going to announce. The midfielder has been a target for Manchester City, PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich and several others as well but Barca have won the race. He too will be joining in the summer as per the report.

The third and final signing Barcelona are reportedly set to announce is of Jean-Clair Todibo. The centre-back has been dubbed as the 'new Varane' and will be joining Barcelona when his contract at Toulouse expires in the summer.

