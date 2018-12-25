×
LaLiga 2018/19 Matchweek 17: Team of the Week

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Feature
556   //    25 Dec 2018, 00:37 IST

Barcelona v Celta Vigo - La Liga
Barcelona v Celta Vigo - La Liga

The holiday period is upon us for the Spanish top flight, as teams reflect on what has been accomplished and plan for the future ahead in 2019. Although, perhaps some clubs already had their thoughts on Christmas meals and time away from the pitch.

Four separate 1-1 scorelines were seen this past weekend. No side scored more than two goals, and no fixture produced more than three. You want to enter the break, building off momentum, and nobody wanted to start the new year following a loss.

The action began on Friday in Catalonia, as Girona battled Getafe to a 1-1 draw. A Basque derby followed at the Estadio Anoeta, although the home fans left disappointed. Alavés earned a 1-0 win at Real Sociedad, with La Real tumbling to 15th in the table.

Saturday’s games started with a 1-1 home draw for Real Betis versus Eibar. Atlético Madrid and manager Diego Simeone were able to stay within striking distance of the league’s top spot thanks to a 1-0 win over Espanyol. Los Rojiblancos are second, three points away from first place.

Barcelona remain at the top of LaLiga, earning a 2-0 victory against Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou. As they continue to put points between themselves and the rest of the division, the Blaugrana should definitely feel confident about lifting the league title once again in the coming months. The day concluded with a 1-1 draw between Athletic Club and Real Valladolid.

Sunday’s matches saw late drama for Valencia, securing three points versus Huesca (2-1). The result moved Los Che up to eighth place.

Leganés were on the verge of a vital and impressive win, only for Sevilla to find an equaliser in the dying moments for a 1-1 draw. The day finished with a 2-1 home victory for Rayo Vallecano versus Levante, providing crucial positivity in their fight against relegation. Rayo are 19th, three points away from safety.

Due to Real Madrid’s FIFA Club World Cup commitments, their match at Villarreal was postponed. Los Blancos will visit El Madrigal on January 3.

We offer up the best players in LaLiga from Matchweek 17:

Goalkeeper

Jan Oblak has been consistent all season
Jan Oblak has been consistent all season

GK - Jan Oblak - Atlético Madrid

Consistency is important, especially for a goalkeeper. Atlético Madrid have the luxury of that with Jan Oblak, and he put in another fine performance this past weekend against Espanyol.

The 25-year-old made four saves, earning his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the 2018-19 campaign.

Roy Emanuel
ANALYST
Roy was born and raised in New York but now calls Arizona home. A passionate writer/editor focused on bringing quality content to those that love the beautiful game. La Liga, MLS and League Two always catch his eye. His work has appeared on MSN, Bleacher Report, FanSided, Last Word On Sports and other news outlets.
