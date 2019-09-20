LaLiga 2019-20: Atletico Madrid's predicted XI, injury news and suspension list for the game against Celta Vigo

Ume Elvis

Atletico Madrid

In what was one of the more thrilling Champions League fixtures in midweek, Atletico Madrid came back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 draw with Juventus right at the death. The Wanda Metropolitano will be the venue of their next fixture too, as they host Celta Vigo in LaLiga.

Los Colchoneros saw their 100% start to the league campaign come to an end last week when they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad. They would now be looking to return to winning ways against Celta.

Celta Vigo's players in action

The visitors are currently placed 16th in the league, having won just one of their four LaLiga fixtures. They lost their last game against Granada 2-0 at the Balaidos in a fixture which saw them reduced to nine men, after two players were issued red cards.

Injury news

Diego Simeone will be without the services of center-forward Alvaro Morata and right-back Sime Vrsaljko for the visit of Celta Vigo, as the duo are currently sidelined with knee injuries.

Suspension list

Atletico Madrid have no players suspended for the matchday 5 fixture.

Team news and probable lineup

Atletico Madrid's likely XI against Celta Vigo

Diego Simeone has deployed a flat-block 4-4-2 in each of his side's last two fixtures. But seeing as neither match ended in a victory, he is likely to switch things up tactically against Celta Vigo.

Considering they are playing at home, the 49-year-old could send his team out in a 4-3-1-2 to offer attacking verve while also maintaining the requisite defensive solidity.

The starting lineup from the game against Juventus was expected to remain unchanged, but former Porto man Hector Herrera could be rewarded for his goalscoring cameo in midweek with a start at the expense of Thomas Partey on Saturday.

Hector Herrera

Despite his long goal drought, Diego Costa will likely still partner youngster Joao Felix upfront in the absence of another out-and-out striker. Meanwhile, Thomas Lemar would be the man charged with linking the midfield with the attack.