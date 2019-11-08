LaLiga 2019-20: Barcelona v Celta Vigo | Barcelona predicted XI, team news and more

FC Barcelona v Slavia Praha: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona host Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou as they aim to return to winning ways in the LaLiga. The Catalan giants fell to a surprise 3-1 defeat to Levante in their previous league encounter and the game also came at a cost, as Luis Suarez picked up a calf injury that ruled him out for the foreseeable future.

Celta on the other hand, have problems of their own, as their torrid run of form has seen them slip to 18th place in the LaLiga standings. To add to their dismal performances, the away side have also been hampered by injuries to a handful of key players and Barcelona head into the game as overwhelming favourites.

Ernesto Valverde's side are level on points with arch-rivals Real Madrid in the LaLiga summit and will look to register a victory to lift their spirits, after failing to win their last 2 games.

Key match facts

Lionel Messi has 6 goals and 5 assists since returning from injury on the 17th of September.

Celta Vigo won the last meeting between the two sides in May 2019, registering a 2-0 victory in Balaidos.

The two sides have met 46 times in the Spanish top-flight and Barcelona have emerged victorious on 22 occasions.

Celta Vigo have won 5 of their last 6 games in all competitions this season.

Barcelona are winless in their last 2 games in all competitions.

Team news

Luis Suarez will be missing once again owing to a calf problem and Jordi Alba is an injury doubt, after picking up a minor hamstring issue against Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Ousmane Dembele produced a lacklustre display after being given the nod in Suarez's absence and Ansu Fati could be handed a start, who looked lively since coming on.

Valverde's side failed to hit the ground running in Europe midweek and the Spanish tactician could make a handful of changes to his starting XI, as Barcelona look to get their league campaign back on track with a victory.

Injuries: Luis Suarez (calf)

Doubtful: Jordi Alba (hamstring)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Barcelona predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Arthur, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann