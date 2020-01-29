Barcelona walk away from Rodrigo Moreno negotiations, Dusan Tadic's agent in Catalunya to discuss Camp Nou move and more: Barcelona Transfer News Round-up, 29th January 2020

Rodrigo Moreno is likely to stay put in Mestalla Stadium

Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Catalan giants today.

Barcelona quit negotiations for Rodrigo Moreno

According to SPORT, Barcelona have walked away from negotiations with Valencia CF over the signing of Rodrigo Moreno after weeks of speculation surrounding his move to the reigning Spanish champions.

The Catalan giants are believed to have backed down from the negotiating table as the demands made by Los Ches were too exorbitant for them. They spent a staggering €120 million and €75 million for the summer signings of Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong respectively and believe they cannot afford another expensive signing this month.

An alternative is currently being mooted by the Blaugrana but they have acknowledged that they might not sign a striker if their required expectations are not met.

Barcelona turn their attention to Dušan Tadić after failed Rodrigo bid

Ajax captain Dušan Tadić

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have directed their attention to Ajax captain Dušan Tadić as they look to bolster their attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window. The Catalan giants were previously tipped to sign Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia but negotiations are believed to have stalled, forcing them to look for reinforcements elsewhere.

Tadić is understood to be open to a Camp Nou switch and the Blaugrana are in talks with the Eredivisie giants over a potential move. The Serbian striker's agent is also expected to arrive at the Catalan capital to discuss terms of the deal today.

However, De Telegraaf has reported that the reigning Dutch champions are not too keen on letting their key player leave in the middle of the season.

Manchester United make a late enquiry on Ivan Rakitić

Ivan Rakitić is in his sixth year at Barcelona

Manchester United have made initial contact with Barcelona over the availability of Ivan Rakitić, ESPN sources have claimed. The 31-year-old, who has won four La Liga titles and a Champions League trophy during his six-year stint with the Catalan giants, has a contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2021 but would be allowed to leave for a fee of around €20 million.

The Croatian international is, however, unlikely to leave the reigning La Liga champions as an agreement is far from being reached, with his desire to keep his family in Spain also another barrier in the move.

The improbability of the transfer will hardly affect the Red Devils as they appear to have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, with the Sporting Lisbon midfielder edging very close to completing his Old Trafford switch.

Abel Ruiz to have medical at Sporting Braga today

Abel Ruiz (R) would have a buy-back clause in his contract with Sporting Braga

According to SPORT, Barcelona look set to lose yet another player as Abel Ruiz is expected at Sporting Braga for his medical today. The forward will become the Portuguese outfit's record signing when he puts pen to paper on a five-year deal that will cost €10 million. The contract is also understood to include a buy-back option for the Catalan giants.

The 20-year-old made one La Liga appearance for the Blaugrana last season but has not featured for any first-team action in the present campaign. He had previously expressed his desire to stay at the Camp Nou but acknowledged that he would have to move elsewhere to secure regular game-time.

