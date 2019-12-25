Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20 |

It has been a special season so far for the Reds. Liverpool recently captured the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, and they will return to England with a 10-point lead over their closest rivals on the table, who just so happen to be their opponents this gameweek. After a tough loss away to Manchester City a few days ago, the Foxes will host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium as they look to stop their opponent's unbeaten run and move closer to them at the top of the table.

Leicester City vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Jurgen Klopp's men hold a good record against former manager Brendan Rodgers' team. Over their past eight meetings in domestic competitions, Liverpool have won five and lost just two games against Leicester City. Of course, the Leicester team has been in top form this season, and this particular contest could go either way.

Liverpool are in fine form right now, having lost just two games the entire season (to Napoli in the Champions League and Aston Villa in the League Cup), and winning their last five Premier League games. In total, the Reds have just one draw and 16 wins out of 17 games this season, and look like the firm favorites to take home the trophy.

Leicester City have hit a mini-rough patch in their past two league matches, as they drew against a poor Norwich City team and lost to third-placed Manchester City in the last gameweek. However, the Foxes still sit one point over City on the table and have been a tough challenge for every single team who has faced them. The team has lost only one out of 14 home games since Rodgers took charge, and they will not be an easy opponent, even for the European champions.

Liverpool form (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W-W

Leicester City form (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W-L

Leicester City vs Liverpool Team News

Leicester City - Matty James is the only injury concern for the manager, who will otherwise have a fully fit team to choose from. However, Harvey Barnes is doubtful after being taken off against Manchester City during the weekend, and it is 50-50 for him at the moment.

Injury - Matty James

Doubtful - Harvey Barnes

Liverpool - Dejan Lovren will be out for this game and the next couple of weeks as he deals with a muscle injury. Fabinho and Joel Matip are still on the sidelines with their return dates unconfirmed, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will join them as he was injured in Qatar. The rest of the starters will be raring to go after a tough showing in the Club World Cup.

Injuries - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Fabinho

Leicester City vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Leicester City - Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Johnny Evans, Ben Chilwell; Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Jamie Vardy

Liverpool - Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georgino Wijnaldum; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Leicester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool do not have the best record at the King Power Stadium, but both the teams are much different and stronger than they have been for quite a while. Despite Leicester's home advantage, the visiting team will be pumping with confidence after securing yet another trophy, and Klopp does have the personnel and tactical advantage over Rodgers, who is not as experienced as his counterpart. The best-case scenario for the Foxes in this game would be a draw, but the talented Liverpool should be able to close this game out with three points.

Verdict - Leicester City 1-2 Liverpool