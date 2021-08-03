Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back with a round of qualifying matches this week as Slovan Bratislava take on Lincoln Red Imps on Thursday. Both teams have been inconsistent in recent weeks and will need to step up in this match.

Lincoln Red Imps have been a dominant domestic force in recent years but are yet to prove their mettle on the European stage. The Imps suffered a 2-0 defeat against CFR Cluj in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.

Slovan Bratislava have also stuttered in their qualification campaign and have a point to prove in this game. The Slovakian outfit dominated the Slovak Super Liga last season and will look to replicate their heroics across the continent.

V prípade postupu cez @LincolnRedImps, by sme v playoff UEFA @EuropaLeague narazili na zdolaného z dvojice @olympiacosfc / @Ludogorets1945. Prvý zápas by sa hral na pôde súpera. pic.twitter.com/ecPZ6dy4Tc — ŠK Slovan Bratislava (@SKSlovan) August 2, 2021

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head

Lincoln Red Imps have never played an official fixture against Slovan Bratislava and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Slovakian giants are in impressive form at the moment and will want to step up in this match.

The team from Gibraltar does not have much experience against strong opponents and will need to be at its best this week. Both teams failed to make it to the UEFA Champions League and cannot afford to lose this game.

Lincoln Red Imps form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Slovan Bratislava form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Team News

Lincoln Red Imps need to win this game

Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their strongest team in this match. The Gibraltar outfit is likely to set up on the counter against Slovan Bratislava this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Slovan Bratislava have a strong squad

Slovan Bratislava

Jurij Medvedev, David Holma, and Lucas Lovat are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Slovan Bratislava are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Jurij Medvedev, David Holma, Lucas Lovat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI

Lincoln Red Imps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Soler; Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes, Roy Chipolina, Ethan Britto; Graeme Torrilla, Mustapha Yahaya, Marco Rosa Blanco; Fernando Carralero, Tjay De Barr, Brian Gomez

Slovan Bratislava Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian Chovan (GK); Vernon De Marco, Vasil Bozhikov, Guram Kashia, Lukas Pauschek; Filip Lichy, Joeri de Kamps; Rabiu Ibrahim; Rafael Ratao, David Strelec, Ezekiel Henty

Lincoln Red Imps vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

CFR Cluj have excellent players in their ranks and will want to qualify for the UEFA Champions League this year. The Slovakian giants will look to seize the initiative this week and obtain a first-leg advantage.

Lincoln Red Imps can be a dangerous outfit but will need to play out of their skins to overcome a strong opponent. Slovan Bratislava are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lincoln Red Imps 1-3 Slovan Bratislava

