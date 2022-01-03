Liverpool and Chelsea lose ground in Premier League title race after pulsating stalemate

The Premier League table is gradually taking shape after 21 rounds of matches. The top end of the table has been competitive, with teams challenging for the title and top four places.

As it stands, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be the main title contenders although the latter currently holds a healthy advantage over their rivals.

Meanwhile, the race for Champions League qualification is also getting keener, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham United all battling for slots.

This past weekend, though, no match gathered more eyeballs than the encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. it was a game that lived up to expectations.

#CHELIV There were just 245 seconds between Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic's goals! Talk about a dramatic comeback! There were just 245 seconds between Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic's goals! Talk about a dramatic comeback!#CHELIV https://t.co/znD0xK7YPX

Liverpool and Chelsea drop points

The Blues had to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against the Merseyside outfit in a game that could have gone either way.

Liverpool looked like they were going to run away with the three points when they rose into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 30 minutes, thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

However, there was a pulsating end to the first half, as Chelsea came back strongly to restore parity. Mateo Kovacic pulled one back for the Blues in the 42nd minute before Christian Pulisic netted an important equalizer in injury time.

While the neutrals enjoyed the intensity and quality of goals on display, both teams dropped two points. In the process, they have lost further ground in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City the biggest winners of the weekend

Unlike Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester City won their game against Arsenal on Saturday – the Cityzens’ 11th straight win in the league.

The draw between Chelsea and Liverpool also allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to move 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. It’s fair to say Manchester City were the biggest winners of the weekend, with their main rivals dropping points at this crucial stage of the season.

This is football and nothing is certain until it becomes mathematically impossible for any side to catch the Cityzens. However, it is unlikely that Guardiola’s side will throw away their healthy lead.

Manchester City have simply been better than their rivals and the title is now theirs to lose.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar