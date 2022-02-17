Liverpool late show against Inter Milan shows why Reds are the ultimate mentality monsters

Liverpool are currently at a level where they rarely panic, irrespective of how well their opponents play. The Reds have lost just two matches all season and this is no fluke.

On Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s side faced one of their most difficult tests of the season when they traveled to the Giuseppe Meazza to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Despite being dominated by the Italian champions for large parts of the game, the Reds weathered the storm and picked their moment to strike back. Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool take control of the tie after recording a 2-0 victory over Inter.

Liverpool ride their luck against Inter

Football can be an unfair sport, which means the best team doesn’t always win. On Wednesday, Inter were better than their opponents for much of the game but couldn’t convert the chances they had.

Simone Inzaghi’s side had the Reds pinned in their own half and rarely gave them a sniff. It wasn't until the final 20 minutes that Jurgen Klopp's men finally came to the party. Once they did, there was no turning back. An eight-minute spell of pressure saw Inter’s defence completely fold after being unable to deal with Liverpool’s intensity.

The Reds certainly rode their luck, especially with Inter spurning several chances. However, the game is all about results and they did what was important by scoring twice.

Reds are mentality monsters

Not many teams can withstand the kind of pressure Inter Milan piled on Liverpool and not concede. The Reds were completely outplayed in the opening hour but managed to hold their own.

Virgil van Djik and Ibrahima Konate had to show great character and spirit to repel the attacks that Edin Dzeko and Co. threw at them.

That Liverpool remained focused and never wavered despite playing largely on the back foot shows why the Reds are the ultimate mentality monsters. Klopp told Sky Sports in his post-match press conference:

"It was an incredibly physical game so we had to find a way. We didn't have a brilliant day but a good enough day to be deserved winners because we scored two wonderful goals. They had their moments but mainly counter-attacks when we lost the ball in the wrong spaces."

"I'm really happy with everything, apart from that Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament. We will see, we don't know exactly.”

Liverpool have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after beating Inter in the first leg. Now, they have to finish the job at Anfield in a fortnight’s time.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar