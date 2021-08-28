Liverpool have regained mojo, but Chelsea represent the Reds’ biggest challenge yet in title race

Many Liverpool fans couldn’t wait for last season to end and rightly so. Until the final ten weeks of the campaign, the Reds were absolutely shambolic and unrecognisable.

However, Jurgen Klopp and his charges have turned a new leaf this season. Not only have they won both their opening two Premier League matches, the Reds also look stronger than ever.

On current form, not many teams are at Liverpool’s level, and they genuinely seem to be back to their very best. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are all firing again for the Reds.

Even better, they haven't conceded yet. The return of Virgil Van Dijk has brought back stability to Liverpool’s defence as they aim to challenge for the title once again.

Reds face biggest challenge yet

Liverpool made light work of Norwich City and Burnley, but they are bound to face a tougher challenge when Chelsea visit Anfield on Saturday.

The Blues have shown that their triumph in the UEFA Champions League was no fluke, and have made a bright start to the 2021-22 season to boot. Thomas Tuchel’s side are also level on points with Liverpool (both teams have six points from two matches), which makes their upcoming clash a difficult one to call.

What is clear, though, is that the Blues will be Liverpool’s biggest test yet. They certainly have the quality and the manager to trouble Klopp's men.

📋 The boss provides the latest team news ahead of #LIVCHE tomorrow... — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 27, 2021

Liverpool could make big early title statement

After missing out on the Premier League last season, Liverpool could make a big early statement in the title race if they beat Chelsea.

The Reds and the Blues are the only title contenders who are yet to drop points this season, following Manchester United’s draw at Southampton last week and Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur the week before.

This season’s Premier League is going to be one of the toughest to win, but Liverpool have the opportunity to take an early lead.

“They’re (Chelsea) a good football team; that’s why they won the Champions League. We are a good football team. Now let’s play the game,” said Klopp, as quoted by the Independent.

“We want to be successful as well. We’re quite ambitious. Is it possible for us (to win the title)? I don’t know. Nobody knows. We will give it a proper try.”

Liverpool seem to have regained their mojo. But Chelsea represent the Reds’ biggest challenge yet in the title race, and it remains to be seen how they’ll respond.

