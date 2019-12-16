Liverpool v Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA Club World Cup 2019

Two goals from Mo Salah gave Liverpool their latest victory this wekeend

This week sees the beginning of a truly packed Christmas schedule for Liverpool, as the Premier League leaders head to Qatar on Wednesday to take on Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, just a day after they face Aston Villa in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. Win or lose on Wednesday, Jurgen Klopp’s men will remain in the Middle East to either play in the final or the third-place playoff on Saturday – before facing Leicester City in a huge Premier League showdown on Boxing Day.

Liverpool v Monterrey Head-to-Head

It should come as no surprise to find out that Liverpool and Monterrey have never played before. The last time Liverpool entered into the FIFA Club World Cup was in 2005, when they made the final before being defeated 1-0 by Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Monterrey meanwhile entered into this year’s competition in the quarter-finals, and defeated Qatari side Al-Sadd 3-2 to make it into the semis. They’ve also been on good form, winning their last five matches across all competitions.

Liverpool form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Monterrey form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Liverpool v Monterrey Team News

Defenders Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren have not travelled with Jurgen Klopp’s squad to Qatar due to a knee and a thigh injury respectively. Midfielder Fabinho has also stayed back with an ankle injury and isn’t expected back until sometime in 2020.

Georginio Wijnaldum limped off against Watford at the weekend, but despite travelling to Qatar he is not expected to be involved in the game against Monterrey. The Reds’ only other injury concern is Nathaniel Clyne, who has a long-term knee issue.

Injuries: Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Fabinho, Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Georginio Wijnaldum

Suspended: None

Liverpool v Monterrey Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Monterrey Prediction

On paper at least, Monterrey shouldn’t worry Liverpool a lot; they’re a defensive side who rely on former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen for their goals, and didn’t look that great in their win over Al-Sadd.

With that said, the American sides tend to take this competition more seriously than their European counterparts, and there’s every chance Jurgen Klopp could rest some of his stars for this match. An on-form, full-strength Liverpool should win this easily, but they will need to be wary of the Mexican side on the break.

Verdict: Liverpool 3-1 Monterrey

