Liverpool: Weekly wages of the champions' first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2019-20

On average, Liverpool players earn relatively lesser wages than Manchester City, United, and Chelsea.

Unlike most of the top-four clubs, there are not a lot of overpaid players in the Reds squad.

Where do Liverpool's title-winning stars rank among the Premier League's biggest earners?

Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp are perhaps the best side in the world at the moment, but their sheer dominance in the Premier League this season also beckons for their consideration as one of greatest teams to have ever graced the English top-flight.

Their recent rise to the pinnacle of world football can be accredited to the world-class players currently plying their trade at the Merseyside club. The Reds boast of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence, and Mohamed Salah leading the front three.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 57 Premier League games at Anfield:



DWWWDDWWDDDWWWDWWWWDWWWWDWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW



24 wins on the spin now. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kgG07pJYlq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 5, 2020

In football success and money go hand in hand, often in that order, and it is thus no wonder that with Liverpool finding it hard to win silverware in the last two decades, most of their players do not rank in the upper echelons of the highly-paid Premier League stars.

But with the Reds winning the Champions League last season and the Premier League win this term, that might be about to change. Players might renegotiate their contracts after the current season ends, but we can't help but be curious about how much these hard-working players earn now.

So, without further ado, here we reveal the weekly wages of Liverpool's top 20 earners.

Note: all figures are taken from Sillyseason.com unless stated otherwise.

#20 Loris Karius (Goalkeeper) - £25,000 per week

Besiktas v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Group K - UEFA Europa League

Goalkeepers are seldom at the top of a club's payroll and if the player is not the first-choice keeper, then he will find himself on the bottom of the salary chart. So, it is not a surprise to see Loris Karius at the bottom of our list.

The German keeper, who was on a two-year loan at Besiktas from the beginning of 2018-19 season, recently terminated his contract with the Turkish club over non-payment of wages. He has returned to Liverpool now, but whether he is welcome at Anfield is a different matter altogether.

#19 Joe Gomez (Defender) - £28,000 per week

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

The England international has been part of Liverpool's main squad for a while now and has proven to be a solid utility player for Jurgen Klopp. He has started in little over half of the Reds league games this season, while starting regularly in their Champions League fixtures before they were knocked out of the competition by Atletico Madrid.

At just 23, he has a lot of potential to grow and learn from the best in the business in Virgil van Dijk, and can prove to be a key player for Liverpool and England in the coming years.

#18 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Defender) - £40,000 per week

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the players whose weekly wages will have to be revised in the next season as the 21-year-old continues his meteoric rise as one of the top right-backs in the world.

For the second season running, he has notched 12 assists and with four more games left to play, he will surely break his own record this term. Though his weekly wage might look low when his performances are taken into consideration, it's because of his age and the fact that he has not renegotiated it since signing a long term deal in January 2019.

#17 Divock Origi (Attacker) - £45,000 per week

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

Divock Origi shot to fame last season when his goal in the 79th minute of the second leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final against Barcelona completed the Reds' epic comeback from a 0-3 deficit in the first-leg last season.

Since then he has started intermittently for Liverpool, making most of his appearances off the bench. Though we see a lot of players similar to him being grossly overpaid in leagues today, at £45,000 per week, Liverpool have got his wage spot on.

#16 Andrew Robertson (Defender) - £50,000 per week

Watford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Andrew Robertson is one of the hardest-working players in the Liverpool squad and covers a lot of ground on the left flank. Alongside Alexander-Arnold, he provides an added threat from wide positions as evidenced by his nine assists this season.

It is surprising to see that the defender who has been so crucial to their Champions League 2018-19 triumph and the Premier League title this season does not even make it into the top 50 best-paid defenders in the world.

#15 Georginio Wijnaldum (Midfielder) - £75,000 per week

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum just might be one of the most underrated players in the current Liverpool squad. He is a hard-working box-to-box midfielder who has the uncanny ability to pop up just at the right moment to score goals when the Reds need them the most.

He is often overlooked in favour of Jordan Henderson in the centre of the pitch and that's understood to be the main reason why the player is concerned over signing a contract extension with the club. His deal expires in the summer of 2021 and he reportedly wants assurances that he would continue to be regarded as a key player for the entire length of the new contract.

#14 Xherdan Shaqiri (Midfielder) - £80,000 per week

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri is a talented player who possesses all the right qualities of a solid winger. He has pace, skills, and a wicked left-foot, but fitness has always been an uphill battle for him. He has only made six appearances in the league this term and has scored one goal. He is one of the few Liverpool players whose weekly wage raises eyebrows among the club supporters.

#13 Alisson Becker (Goalkeeper) - £90,000 per week

Everton FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker is one of the top keepers in the world at the moment. He won the Premier League Golden Glove last season and was also the recipient of the Yashin Trophy last year. Despite that, he sits behind the likes of David de Gea, Kepa and even Bernd Leno in the salary rankings.

In comparison, Nick Pope of Burnley, who has the most clean sheets this campaign, 14, earns a modest £35,000 per week.

#12 Fabinho (Midfielder) - £100,000 per week

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League

First in the list of Liverpool's six-figure weekly wage earners is Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. He has a been a very good addition to the Liverpool side, and plays a crucial role in winning balls in midfield and distributing them out wide to initiate counter-attacks.

His stay at Anfield has been marred by injury spells but when he's fully match-fit, there's no other player that works harder on the pitch than him.

#11 Joel Matip (Defender) - £100,000 per week

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The German-born Cameroon defender was a signed on a free transfer by Liverpool in 2016 and that has proven to be a shrewd piece of business from Klopp. The former Schalke defender has struggled to cement a first-team place due to persistent injuries but has provided a good enough cover to Van Dijk and Gomez over the past two seasons.

