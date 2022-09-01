“Medical ongoing in Italy” - Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea agree deal to sign 25-year-old midfielder

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan with an option to buy, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been desperate to land a defensive midfielder on the final day of the transfer wndow.

They had made enquiries to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare and lodged a bid for Ajax's Edson Alvarez.

Those deals seem unlikely and Thomas Tuchel's side have now turning their attention to Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder only joined Juve last summer from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach for £7.7 million.

He has made 15 appearances for the Old Lady and has somewhat failed to impress in Turin.

Romano claims that the Blues have agreed personal terms and that the Swiss midfielder is having a medical in Italy:

Denis Zakaria to Chelsea, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus as revealed earlier. Loan deal agreed, personal terms also approved.

The Swiss international made 146 appearances for Monchengladbach before arriving at the Allianz Stadium, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists.

The midfielder can expect to come straight into Tuchel's side with N'Golo Kante currently sidelined with a muscular problem.

It has left Jorginho as the only viable defensive midfielder at Stamford Bridge and he has had an unconvincing start to the season.

His lack of form has coincided with the Blues' disappointing start to the campaign of which they have managed two wins, two defeats and a draw.

Chelsea seal deadline day deals

Aubameyang also looks set to arrive at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea looked like the Premier League side who would be exploring the transfer market until the very end of the window.

Blues boss Tuchel has appeared frustrated with his side's performances so far this season but perhaps the German needs to reflect on his incomings this summer.

Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Wesley Fofana have been good signings.

However, the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka and Gabriel Slonina feel like unnecessary additions.

They may be for the future but the Stamford Bridge side's current squad needs improvements presently.

The need for a new striker and a new defensive midfielder has been obvious and yet they headed into deadline day still searching.

The centre-forward's situation also looks to have been resolved, with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join the club.

The former Arsenal forward has agreed terms and the Blues have reached an agreement with Barca, sending Marcos Alonso in the opposite direction.

Chelsea appear to have got their desired deadline day targets, but it remains to be seen if the side's business is done.

Edited by Matthew Guyett