×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lorenzo Insigne will play against Arsenal

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
News
40   //    30 Mar 2019, 18:46 IST

Lorenzo Insigne
Lorenzo Insigne


What's the story?

Napoli were drawn alongside Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals and there were initial fears that team captain Lorenzo Insigne would not be able to play against the English giants.

In case you didn't know..

Lorenzo Insigne was originally set to start in Napoli's Europa League Round of 16 second leg match against Red Bull Salzburg. However, he had to be replaced by Dries Mertens prior to kickoff as the Italian striker felt a bit off during warmups. It was then discovered that the Italian striker had suffered a thigh injury and he has not played since. He was also forced to miss both of Italy's Euro 2020 qualifiers and will be out for the Partenopei's important Serie A match against Roma on Sunday as well.

The heart of the matter

With many questioning Insigne's status, head coach Carlo Ancelotti ensured both media members and journalists in a press conference on Saturday that his captain would be back for the crucial affair against the Gunners - despite suffering another setback.

Insigne had the tests this morning and it was just a small setback. There are no particular lesions, only a slight adductor issue. The problem he had last time was in the tendon area, so this is far less serious and he should be OK within two or three days. We’ll see whether or not to use him against Empoli, but he is not at risk against Arsenal.

What's next?

Napoli will play three Serie A matches over the next week against Roma, Empoli and Genoa, before taking on Arsenal at the Emirates on April 11th. The second leg will take place a week later in Naples on April 18th. Only time will tell if Insigne will really be ready to go, but Ancelotti's words on Saturday has to be reassuring for concerned fans.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Napoli Football Insigne Lorenzo Dries Mertens Napoli Transfer News Premier League Teams Serie A Teams
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Lorenzo Insigne could miss first leg against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Dries Mertens says Napoli were happy to draw Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Sead Kolasinac reveals what his team must do in the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Napoli suffer Insigne blow ahead of Arsenal Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
5 Napoli players who have impressed the most in the 2018-19 Serie A
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19, Napoli 1-2 Juventus: 5 Hits and Flops  
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool made an inquiry for superstar rated at €150 million
RELATED STORY
5 Strikers That Could Make Chelsea Genuine Title Contenders
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/2019 - 3 reasons why Arsenal completed their comeback against Rennes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
12 Apr ARS NAP 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Napoli
12 Apr VIL VAL 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Valencia
12 Apr BEN EIN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
12 Apr SLA CHE 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
19 Apr NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
19 Apr VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
19 Apr EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
19 Apr CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us