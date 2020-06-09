Madrid could host Champions League final as uncertainty grows around UEFA

Like every major sports league in the world, the UEFA Champions League was indefinitely suspended in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tournament has been on hold since the 11th of March, however, with football returning this month, fans have already started to speculate about the return of Europe's most elite club competition.

In a recent press conference, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has spoken about holding the Champions League Final in Madrid.

"It would be great news for the city of Madrid. Hosting an international event such as the Champions League final is very important, but also in these circumstances precisely what it would demonstrate is Madrid's ability to redo the very dramatic situation in a very short time. we have crossed. "

The mayor then went on to say that Madrid has the perfect infrastructure and facilities to hold the grandiose event.

"I want to show total and absolute support for the Champions League final to be played in Madrid. Adequate security conditions exist, we have the infrastructure and public services that allow it to be hosted and."

He then continued,

"On the other hand, it would be a message to the world that Of course Madrid, despite the drama we have experienced, does not give up and that Madrid is back."

The fate of the UEFA Champions League is still hanging in balance.

The pandemic forced UEFA to postpone all it's remaining matches as the competition has been suspended since March 11. Four teams had already made their way into the quarter-finals before the tournament was shut down, these were Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta.

The remaining Champions League fixtures could be played in the absence of fans.

The second leg of the remaining four ties is yet to be played and there is no timetable as to when that will happen. The UEFA executive committee will meet on June 17 and announce the new dates "as well as all other important decisions as soon as they are confirmed," the confederation explains on its website.

The UEFA Champions League 2020 story so far.

Defending champions Liverpool were knocked out of the tournament in a classic encounter against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid, while last years runner-up Tottenham Hotspur were taken out by RB Leipzig in the same round.

Atletico Madrid knocked the defending champions, Liverpool, at their home turf at Anfield.

Atlanta dismantled Valencia with an aggregate score of 8-4 to capture a spot into the quarter-finals, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain turned the tide against Borussia Dortmund in the second leg to win the tie 3-2.

Neymar has now scored 35 Champions League goals in his career, moving level with Edison Cavani as joint-15th in the competition's all-time top-scorers list.



HUGE goal. pic.twitter.com/M5ZbnXG0EZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 11, 2020

The Champions League has yet to witness the second leg stages of four of its Round of 16 ties between, Barcelona and Napoli who tied their first leg 1-1, Juventus and Lyon with French team leading the fixture 1-0.

Even if na next year we must settle #TheMATTER Manchester City Vs Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/3qSDGWdk0U — Ibrahim Bello (@Ibrahim_Bello_) May 29, 2020

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea is the other encounter with the German club holding a massive 3-0 lead over their opponents and Real Madrid vs Manchester City which is currently in favour of the Cityzens thanks to their 2-1 in the first leg.