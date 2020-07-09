Manchester City 5-0 Newcastle: Player Ratings | EPL 2019-20

Manchester City put the defeat against Southampton behind them as they crushed Newcastle 5-0.

A vintage David Silva performance was the pick of the bunch as the Citizens all but secured a 2nd place finish.

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Manchester City cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory at home to a depleted Newcastle United on Wednesday evening. Pep Guardiola fielded a strong team which included Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden. Newcastle United missed two of their best players in club captain Jamal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin, both of whom were out due to injury. Miguel Almiron, too, was dropped to the substitutes bench.

Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Manchester City inside the opening ten minutes. The lead was doubled by Riyad Mahrez soon after who scored his 10th of the campaign. With that, Manchester City became the first team in Premier League history to have ten players with 10+ goals in a single season.

Newcastle struggled to get much of the ball, and when they did, they failed to create any meaningful chances. The second half was a stroll for Manchester City who continued to dominate possession and keep the Magpies pinned back, scoring three more goals in the process.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

The Brazilian hardly had anything to do all evening, as he watched his teammates play some easy-on-the-eye football. The only save he had to make was from a tame headed effort by Federico Fernandez. One of the easiest clean-sheets he'll ever keep in his Manchester City career.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

Cancelo was given a rare back-to-back start by Pep Guardiola, and the Portuguese duly obliged by putting in a decent performance. His passing was mostly accurate, and he provided Manchester City with another attacking option when they pushed forward. Substituted off at half-time with the job all but done.

John Stones - 7/10

Making his first start since mid-January, John Stones had a lot to prove in his return to action. Thankfully, for the Englishman, he had a solid game and hardly put a foot wrong throughout the ninety minutes. He saw a lot of the ball, and passed it around with good accuracy. He was tested aerially as Newcastle pinged many balls towards him, but he dealt with them competently. A performance he needed.

Nicolas Otamendi - 7/10

A player who has come under harsh criticism for his mistakes this season, Nicolas Otamendi had one of his better days against Newcastle. He often lacked composure in possession and was hurried into rashly clearing the ball when a pass was perhaps on the cards. Apart from that, Otamendi was flawless as he won all 6 of his aerial duels. His tackling too, was on the money for Manchester City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

After a disappointing performance against Southampton, where he was directly at fault for the goal that sunk Manchester City to a defeat, Zinchenko bounced back with a solid game this time around. He wasn't flashy, but did the small things to perfection.

Rodri - 7/10

Another great day at the office for the Spanish defensive midfielder. Back into the starting line-up after being rested against Southampton, Rodri kept things neat and precise as always. He played the first half before being subbed off for Gundogan. Completed 49 of his 50 pass attempts.

David Silva - 9.5/10

34 years old and playing his final few matches in the Premier League, David Silva continues to ooze class. Silva played the perfect game and proved that even ten years into his Manchester City tenure, he still can't be defended against when on-song. He assisted City's first and fifth goals, and scored the fourth himself courtesy of a gorgeous free-kick. He also worked hard without the ball, making two tackles. He attempted over 100 passes, with a ridiculous 94% success rate. Just about the perfect performance from one of the Premier League's best ever.

Kevin de Bruyne - 8/10

Kevin de Bruyne edged closer to Thierry Henry's longstanding assists record as he recorded yet another on Wednesday evening. The Manchester City talisman played majority of the match from a relatively deep position, dropping back to build-up play. His passing was sensational at times, and made 7 key passes in this game despite not playing in top gear.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Making yet another start at the left-wing position, Phil Foden looked sharp throughout the 60-odd minutes he played. He drove forward masterfully and played a few delicious passes. He missed two glorious opportunities to score, though, which is very much unlike him.

Riyad Mahrez - 7/10

Scored the goal that created Premier League history. Looked dangerous whenever he got on the ball, and could've added another to his tally if not for some good shot-blocking. Looked a bit out of steam later in the second half.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

The Brazilian would be a relieved man after finally breaking his goal-drought. Positioned himself perfectly to side-foot the opener. Completed all 100% of his passes and showed good work-rate throughout for Manchester City.

Substitutes

Kyle Walker - 6/10

Came on at half-time for Cancelo. Showed good pace and willingness to go forward for Manchester City.

Ilkay Gundogan - 6/10

The pass master sprayed balls all around the pitch with an accuracy of 96%. Showed fine composure when Newcastle pressed.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Barely had anything to do all game as City had the game in the bag already. Completed 100% of his passes and helped out defensively as Newcastle pushed for a consolation.

Raheem Sterling - 7/10

Played as a striker up-front for Manchester City, and looked hungry for a goal. Took his chance ever so well when it was presented to him. His 24th goal of the season means he is now City's top scorer across all competitions.

Tommy Doyle - 6/10

The grandson of late City legend Glyn Pardoe. The 18 year old made his Premier League debut and got a little over 15 minutes of game time. Kept things simple and enjoyed the win on debut.