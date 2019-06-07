Manchester City agree €50m deal for Juventus full-back, Cristiano Ronaldo pushes Juve to sign Premier League defender and more Serie A news: 7 June 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Premier League star at Juventus

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As we head even closer to the summer transfer market, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lazio sporting director reveals doubts over his future

AC Milan are chasing Lazio sporting director Igli Tare as part of their club overhaul.

Tare is expected to replace Leonardo, who decided to depart AC Milan following, Gennaro Gattuso's exit at the end of the season.

The Lazio man, however, expects himself to stay at his current club, despite admitting that a move is also possible.

“Milan’s interest is positive in a certain sense.

“You also need to know how to handle it well but, above all, I’m at a big club and in a very familiar environment.

“As for tomorrow, I can’t predict it. Lazio are a very big club, but as professionals anything can happen in our world.

“It’s part of our profession, we must maintain a balance. What’s important for me is that I’m at a big club and in a very familiar environment, which is important for getting results.

“I can’t predict the future. What’s important is the present, being happy, feeling good, being successful for my club, having the right enthusiasm and being surrounded by positivity.

“They’re some of the main things that create success. As for tomorrow, I can’t predict it because Lazio are a very big club. But since I’m a professional, anything can happen in our world.”

Tare also spoke over Simone Inzaghi's contract extension.

The Lazio boss was the favorite to fill Juventus' vacant managerial post, but the 43-year-old opted to remain at his current club instead.

“It’s not an issue of convincing him or not. It’s an issue of relationship, the prospects we can offer him.

“Inzaghi is one of the people who have written Lazio’s history. He has a 20-year history with this club.

“On the one hand it’s easy to convince him, but on the other he must be convinced of the project.

“After a period of reflection lasting almost two weeks, we were able to make the contract renewal happn for the next two seasons.

“I believe he has unfinished business here.”

