Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: 5 hits and flops as Kai Havertz seals second Champions League title for the Blues | UEFA Champions League Final 2020-21

Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in Porto to clinch the 2020/21 Champions League title. Kai Havertz scored in the first half following a defensive lapse from the Premier League champions as the Blues sealed their second triumph in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's charges were uncharacteristically poor, failing to create any meaningful chances and struggling to break down Chelsea's well-drilled backline. Losing Kevin De Bruyne midway through the second-half to an injury dealt them a severe blow too.

Christian Pulisic had the chance to double his side's advantage in the last few minutes of the game but fired his effort wide off the post. Riyad Mahrez saw a similar attempt sail agonizingly close in the final minute of extra-time.

Chelsea were the better team from the start and came through the showpiece as deserved winners. On that note, here are the hits and flops from the match:

Hit: Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Havertz won the title for Chelsea!

While it wasn't his best performance by any stretch of any imagination, Kai Havertz at deserves credit. He coolly took his chance in the first-half, firing Chelsea into a crucial lead. Mason Mount provided the assist for the goal with a fine pass that put Havertz through. The German applied the finishing touches by sneaking in behind City's defense as well as Mendy, before firing home into an empty net.

1 - Kai Havertz is the first player to score his first UEFA Champions League goal in a final since İlkay Gündoğan in 2013. Timely. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/9uxr9QKEek — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2021

Signed by Bayer Leverkusen for their most expensive outlay, the German has been called into question on several occasions this season. But with a goal in the Champions League finals, the Blues faithful will feel he was well worth the gamble.

Flop: John Stones (Manchester City)

Not the best night for Stones

Having overseen a fine campaign which breathed new life into his Manchester City career, John Stones chose the wrong game to drop a stinker. The centre-back was poor tonight and even came up short in a decisive, goal-scoring moment by Chelsea.

He made one good headed clearance early on, but in the next gave it straight to an opposition player. Although it didn't result in a goal, Stones later failed to track Havertz, allowing him to easily sneak in behind and score the goal.

There's no denying the Englishman's quality but tonight was just not his night.

1 / 2 NEXT