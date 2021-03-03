Manchester City are Europe’s new mentality monsters after 21st consecutive win

Manchester City’s performance on Tuesday night left England legend Gary Lineker in awe. Having watched the Cityzens dig deep to secure an important win against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lineker heaped praise on the team.

“This Manchester City team make the game look ridiculously easy. They might never lose another game,” the 60-year-old noted on Twitter.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently looks unstoppable after making Wolves their latest victims. This was expected to be a tight game because of the defensive solidity of Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

However, Manchester City completely dominated the affair, with a late onslaught earning them a 4-1 win, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (brace), Riyad Mahrez and an own goal from Leander Dendoncker.

Man City have equalled their club-record unbeaten run across all competitions:



𝟮𝟬𝟭𝟳

DDWWWWWDWWWWWWWWWWWDWWWWWWWW



𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬-𝟮𝟭

WWDWWDDWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW



Pep Guardiola set them both.

21 consecutive wins for Manchester City

Guardiola had earlier warned that he wouldn’t spare any player who showed signs of complacency. The Manchester City manager insisted that he would not hesitate to drop such players.

The Spaniard’s call for focus has inspired his charges, who produced a spirited performance at the Etihad on Tuesday evening. For the second game running, the Cityzens had to fight off a potential comeback from their opponents.

When Conor Coady made it 1-1 in the 61st minute, it looked like Manchester City’s winning streak was going to be snapped. However, their persistence, fight and never-say-die attitude saw them score three more goals.

At the 80th minute, the scoreline was still 1-1 but Guardiola’s side ended the match as 4-1 winners. They’ve now won 21 straight games in all competitions and it remains who will be able to stop them.

FULL-TIME | Our relentless form continues!



🔵 21 wins in a row in all competitions

🔵 28 games unbeaten to equal our club record run



🔷 4-1 🐺 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/EMvBOpYAL9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 2, 2021

Europe’s new mentality monsters

Last season, the mentality monsters tag was ascribed to Liverpool when Jurgen Klopp’s side looked like they would end the league season without facing defeat.

While Manchester City have already lost a few games this season, the Cityzens are currently the undisputed mentality monsters. Their 21-game winning run isn't as easy as it has looked.

City have had to fight through games, sometimes coming from behind, and other times, recovering from the shock of conceding equalisers against the run of play. Through all this, though, Manchester City have stood tall.

"It was well deserved - we played really good. The games are tight and, in the last minutes, we won the game comfortably,” Guardiola said after the game, as quoted by Goal.

"In wintertime in England, it’s hell and, in that time, we did something incredible. It’s more than remarkable. The players have all my compliments but Liverpool have the crown. To win the Premier League, we need those points," Guardiola added.

Manchester City’s current form makes their game against Manchester United on Sunday a must-watch. Fans will witness a side that is on a 21-game winning run go up against a team that hasn’t lost an away league game in over a year.