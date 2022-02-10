Manchester City leave rivals in their wake after moving 12 points clear in Premier League

You’d have to go back to early December to recall the last time Manchester City lost a game. Incidentally, that was a dead rubber Champions League outing against RB Leipzig. In the Premier League, though, they are unbeaten in over three months, having won 13 of their last 14 games, and drawing the other.

It has been a very explosive season for Pep Guardiola’s side, who didn’t panic despite losing their opening league game of their campaign against Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester City are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions. They made Brentford their latest victims following a 2-0 victory on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City extend unbeaten run against Brentford

When the Cityzens are in their elements, they know not what mercy means. They were in such a mood when they hosted the Bees at the Etihad. It was a largely one-sided game where City did all the attacking while Brentford sat back and tried to repel whatever was thrown at them.

In the end, though, the visitors’ resilience wasn’t enough. A first-half penalty was converted by Riyad Mahrez before Kevin De Brunye added a second for City after the hour mark.

Guardiola’s side rarely switch off, and they are clearly leaving no stone unturned in their bid to retain the Premier League title. Brentford certainly offered no challenge at all on the night.

Cityzens leave rivals in their wake

With Chelsea away at the FIFA Club World Cup and Liverpool to play against Leicester City on Thursday, Manchester City have now stretched their lead atop the league table.

The Cityzens have moved 12 points clear, leaving their rivals in their wake after just 24 rounds of matches in the Premier League. Liverpool have two games in hand, though.

Nevertheless, a modest Guardiola didn’t term his team the best in the world.

“We are not the best team in the world. The best team is Chelsea, who won the Champions League, or River Plate, who won in South America,” Guardiola said afterwards, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

“The important thing is we won the game, and in three days we go to Norwich and have to win again. This type of thing about who is the best, I don't care. Just be happy and try to play better every day.

Guardiola continued:

“We had to be patient, make no mistakes. Thanks to good movement from John Stones to break the lines and a good action from Raheem for the penalty, then the second half was much better. It was an important victory. We knew it would be a tough game.”

Guardiola has always been the type to downplay his side’s chances of winning any trophy even when they are in the driving seat, as they are currently. However, as things stand, the title is Manchester City’s to lose after going well clear at the top.

Edited by Bhargav