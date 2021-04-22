Manchester City maintain healthy gap over Manchester United after passing Aston Villa test

For the first time this season, Manchester City went into a Premier League game under a bit of pressure.

The Cityzens have been so good that their lead at the top of the table was never in doubt. However, after losing to Leeds United and exiting the FA Cup semi-final at the hands of Chelsea, it was beginning to look like their lights were dimming.

Pep Guardiola’s side had seen their lead cut to just eight points ahead of Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa. After going down within the first minute, it looked like they were destined for a tough night at Villa Park.

However, Manchester City came back strongly in the first half. Phil Foden netted the equalizer in the 22nd minute before Rodri made it 2-1 before half-time.

Manchester City pass Aston Villa test

Manchester City were made to work very hard for their win against Aston Villa. After a very difficult week, the team desperately needed a return to winning ways.

The situation was made even worse by the team’s poor start to the game. Dismal defending from John Stones and Ruben Diaz allowed John McGuinn to tap home from close range and open the scoring.

However, the Cityzens recovered superbly after falling behind. Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden were particularly unplayable on the night.

Silva set up both of Manchester City’s goals against Aston Villa, while Foden netted the equalizer that started the comeback. It was a tough game, but the Cityzens managed to pass the test.

Man City need just three more wins to become Premier League champions:



(H) vs Crystal Palace

(A) vs Chelsea

(A) vs Newcastle



Pep’s side are closing in. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/PBhsEcPiV8 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 21, 2021

Manchester City maintain healthy lead at the top

Manchester United were beginning to catch up to Manchester City. This made Wednesday’s game against Aston Villa a must-win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Had the Cityzens dropped points against the Villans, the Red Devils would have been given a lifeline in the title race, with just six more matches to be played.

Guardiola admitted after the game, as quoted by MEN:

"Losing today would have made the last games dangerous, because United are in top form, winning a lot, and I have the feeling that if they needed to win, they are going to win."

"We deserved to win for the way we have played so far this season to have this advantage, and when you arrive in the last five games depending just on yourself, it is a good boost."

Indeed, this is a huge boost to Manchester City’s chances of winning the Premier League, and they now need just three more wins to be crowned champions.