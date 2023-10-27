Manchester City ready to move for former Chelsea star as Kevin De Bruyne replacement - Reports

Manchester City could reportedly make an attractive offer for former Chelsea and current Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala as the Cityzens begin their search for Kevin De Bruyne's successor.

According to German newspaper BILD, Pep Guardiola's side have joined the race to sign Musiala, whose contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2026. However, the player's interest may be of concern to Manchester City fans.

As per the aforementioned report, Musiala and his management are focused on the player's role under Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich. This season, the youngster has made five Bundesliga appearances while starting just three of those fixtures.

However, a lucrative offer from the Premier League could sway the mind of the 20-year-old Germany international. Should he decide to complete a move to Manchester City, Musiala would have to perform exceedingly well to match De Bruyne's stature.

The 32-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Cityzens from Wolfsburg on a £55 million deal in 2015. Since joining the Premier League giants, the Belgium international has scored 96 and assisted 153 goals from 358 appearances across all competitions.

Currently, he is missing for Guardiola and Co. after picking up an injury in his side's league opener against Burnely this season. With De Bruyne well over 30 and missing several matches due to injury, it seems an appropriate time to start looking for the midfielder's replacement.

Manchester City set asking price for midfielder Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips (via Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move away from the Etihad in January due to lack of game time under Pep Guardiola. The former Leeds United star has reportedly drawn interest from his current employers' Premier League rivals Liverpool and Serie A giants Juventus.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, last season's treble winners are willing to let go of Phillips for £21.76 million (€25m). He joined Manchester City from Leeds in the summer of 2022 for a reported fee of £45 million. So far, the 27-year-old defensive midfielder has managed 27 appearances for the Cityzens without scoring.

This season, he's made six appearances across all competitions, starting just one fixture, the Carabao Cup loss against Newcastle United. Last season, Phillips managed just two league starts and none in the Champions League.

Given the situation, a move away for the England international is certainly on the cards in January.