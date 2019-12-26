Manchester City scout for defensive players, Jadon Sancho too expensive for Chelsea, Unai Emery could take over at Monaco and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 26th December 2019

In today's news, Manchester City may have started scouting for defensive reinforcements even though Pep Guardiola seems to be intent on not signing or selling any players this season. £100 million may be too much for the Blues as Chelsea make plans to forgo Jadon Sancho if Dortmund don't reduce the asking price and in France, Monaco may be recruiting a new head coach soon, and Unai Emery's name has come up on the radar.

Manchester City scout for defensive reinforcements

Despite former claims by manager Pep Guardiola that City will not do any business in the January transfer window, reports claim that plans for the recruitment of defensive players are already in motion.

Currently, Cityzens scouts have their eyes on 22-year-old Villareal centre-back Pau Torres and 22-year-old Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias. Nathan Ake has likely been removed from City's January plans, thanks to Chelsea's highly publicised interest and a £40 million agreement with Bournemouth.

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is another defender who may be courted by Manchester City next month. However, interests from the Red end of Manchester may lure the 28-year-old to Old Trafford instead.

Chelsea may end Jadon Sancho transfer after £100 million demand

According to reports, Chelsea will choose to drop their interests in young attacker Jadon Sancho if Borussia Dortmund refuse to reduce the £100 million asking price placed on him. While their interest in the 19-year-old has not waned, Sancho's high price is said to be off-putting to the chiefs at Stamford Bridge.

Apart from Sancho, other attacking options remain available for the Blues including RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and experienced Crystal Palace attacker WIlfried Zaha. Most realistic for Chelsea, at this time, is Nathan Ake whose deal allows Chelsea to buy him back for only £40 million from Bournemouth.

Ligue 1 club Monaco could sign Unai Emery as next manager

It has been reported that Leonardo Jardim could be sacked by Monaco and Unai Emery could be targeted to take over the reins at the French club. While former Valencia coach Marcelino and former PSG coach Laurent Blanc are said to be likely choices to become Monace's next head coach, Emery's name has been thrown into the mix as well.

The former Arsenal man has been out of a job for only weeks, but he could reportedly be in a new role sooner rather than later. Although he finished with Arsenal with a poor run of form, his exploits with Sevilla, Valencia, and Paris Saint-Germain can't be easily ignored.