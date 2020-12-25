Manchester City vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action over a festive weekend with an exciting game as Manchester City take on Newcastle United in an important clash at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City have recovered from their slow start to the season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle United are currently in 12th place in the Premier League table and have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency over the past few months. The Magpies suffered a shocking defeat to Brentford in the League Cup during the week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Manchester City, on the other hand, thrashed a struggling Arsenal outfit by a 4-1 margin in their quarter-final clash and will be confident ahead of this fixture. Pep Guardiola's side is three points away from the top four at the moment and will want to make further progress on its recovery this weekend.

🎙 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐏𝐎𝐃𝐂𝐀𝐒𝐓 🎙



The latest episode reviews our excellent victories over Southampton and Arsenal.



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 24, 2020

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head

Manchester City are on a relatively even footing with Newcastle United as far as the historical head-to-head record and have won 70 matches out of a total of 182 games played between the two sides. The Magpies have a slight advantage with 72 victories and will have to be at their best in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a stunning 5-0 victory for Manchester City. Raheem Sterling was virtually unplayable on the day and will look to put in a similar performance in this game.

Manchester City form guide in the Premier League: W-D-D-W-W

Southampton form guide in the Premier League: L-D-W-W-L

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 best midfielders in Serie A this year (2020)

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Team News

Eric Garcia is unavailable at the moment

Manchester City

Eric Garcia is currently injured and is Manchester City's only fitness concern going into this game. Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte returned for the side against Arsenal and are likely to be named on the bench against Southampton.

Injured: Eric Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Newcastle United have a depleted squad

Newcastle United

Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, and Javier Manquillo have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ruled out of this fixture. Martin Dubravka is also injured and will not be available against Manchester City.

Advertisement

Injured: Martin Dubravka, Allan Saint-Maximin, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Javier Manquillo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan; Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling; Sergio Aguero

📺 Ciaran Clark spoke with NUFC TV ahead of the Boxing Day fixture against Manchester City. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 24, 2020

Newcastle United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Karl Darlow; Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, DeAndre Yedlin; Miguel Almiron, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie; Joelinton, Callum Wilson

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Prediction

Manchester City have one of the strongest squads in England and their performances so far are yet to do justice to their extraordinary potential. Pep Guardiola has managed to improve the side in recent weeks and has a point to prove going into this game.

Newcastle United have talented players in their ranks but have not managed to put together a significant string of victories. Manchester City are the better team on paper and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Newcastle United

Also Read: Fulham vs Southampton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21