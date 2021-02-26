Manchester United 0-0 Real Sociedad (4-0 agg): Red Devils player ratings as they reach Round of 16 | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Manchester United progressed to the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 Europa League on the back of a dominant performance in the first leg of their tie against Real Sociedad. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday.

After making a bright start to the game, the home side were rocked by the concession of a penalty in the 12th minute. But Manchester United were relieved to see Mikel Oyarzabal balloon his effort horribly wide. This remained the most notable passage of play as the sides traded chances in an otherwise evenly-matched first half.

With the tie more or less decided and league games against Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively on the horizon, both sides decided to make multiple changes at half time. The substitutions injected new life into the game ahead of the second period.

However, even with the addition of fresh legs, the deadlock could not be broken as the defences of both sides stood firm. In the end, a draw was a fair result. Manchester United's emphatic 4-0 win over the Spaniards in the first leg secured their passage through to the next stage of the competition.

On that note, here are Manchester United’s player ratings from their 0-0 draw at home to Real Sociedad in their Europa League Round of 32 encounter.

Dean Henderson: 6/10

Henderson continues to challenge David de Gea for Manchester United's number one keeper spot

The young Englishman’s campaign to dethrone David de Gea as Manchester United’s number one goalkeeper continues to gather steam with another assured display that culminated in a clean sheet.

Made his usual series of well-timed challenges in a solid display at right-back before being replaced by Brandon Williams at half time.

The Ivorian continues to make a strong case to be one of Manchester United’s starting centre-backs. He put in a dominant physical performance in which he dealt comfortably with everything Real Sociedad threw at him.

Overcame a slow start to turn in a calm and composed performance alongside Bailly in the heart of the Manchester United defence and was rarely troubled.

Alex Telles: 5/10

Another positive display from United's summer signing, who was quite influential down the left flank

While he cannot be faulted for his attacking contributions, Telles’ defensive displays could still use a bit of polishing. This is perhaps why he finds himself behind Luke Shaw in the pecking order at Manchester United.

A typically energetic display from Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder. He played the role of ball-winner and picked up a yellow card for his efforts before being taken off at half time.

The experienced midfielder went about his business in a typically unhurried manner. He made a number of interceptions in the middle of the park and played the ball out from the back well.

Grew into the game after a slow start and had a couple of promising chances in the second half. But he had to be satisfied with another goalless outing after being replaced late on.

Manchester United’s midfield maestro pulled the strings and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet with a spectacular long-range effort. He was taken off at half time with a trip to Chelsea coming up.

While the Welshman’s pace and desire was on display, his most telling contribution in the game came early in the first half as he clumsily gave away a penalty that might have put his side in a spot of bother.

However, Real Sociedad missed the spot-kick, handing James a reprieve. James was unable to take advantage and passed up a couple of decent opportunities to score before going off in the second half.

The Frenchman backed up his intelligent movement with great desire as he got himself into a number of promising positions but failed to get on the scoresheet.

Manchester United Substitutes:

Brandon Williams: 4/10

The half-time substitute was lucky to remain on the pitch for the second half as he threw himself wholeheartedly into a series of challenges despite picking up a booking soon after coming on.

Celebrating 5 years since he made his Manchester United debut in this very competition, Rashford came on at half time. He nearly broke the deadlock with a wickedly swerving free-kick but offered little else in attack.

Tuanzebe was unfortunate to see his first United goal ruled out by VAR

Having replaced Fred in a midfield role, the youngster was calm and composed throughout. He thought he had bagged his first Manchester United goal in the second half, only for it to be chalked off by VAR for a foul in the buildup.

Amad Diallo: 5/10

Diallo showed flashes of his immense talent and displayed fancy feet after coming on for his home debut midway through the first half. But he struggled to get on the ball too often.

Shola Shoretire: 5/10

Shoretire backed up his Premier League debut with his first appearance for Manchester United in European football. He came on late in the second half and threw himself straight into the action, showing glimpses of his prodigious talent.