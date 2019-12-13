Manchester United 4-0 AZ Alkmaar: Manchester United Player Ratings | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 Dec 2019, 07:43 IST SHARE

Greenwood was in fine form tonight

Manchester United trounced Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar 4-0 at Old Trafford to confirm top spot in Group L, with a brace from Mason Greenwood and goals from Ashley Young, and Juan Mata giving them all three points.

Both sides came into the fixture safe with the knowledge of their qualification to the Round-of-32 and this was reflected in a rather lethargic first half that was devoid of much entertainment.

The hosts, however, sprung into life at the restart and scored four goals in the space of 12 minutes, with captain Ashley Young getting them on their way in the 53th minute, while Mason Greenwood was the star of the show, scoring a brace and winning the penalty for Juan Mata to make it 3-0.

The result capped up a fine run of performances that has seen the Red Devils defeat both Tottenham and Manchester City over the last eight days and this would give them much-needed confidence heading into their weekend Premier League clash against a managerless Everton.

A number of players stepped up to the plate and ensured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men got the victory and here, we shall be giving the player ratings from the Europa League clash at Old Trafford.

GK - Sergio Romero: 7/10

Sergio Romero's status as backup to David de Gea is not in doubt and the Argentine international has been utilized as Manchester United's option in goal for cup competitions throughout his stay at Old Trafford.

The 32-year-old was started in goal for the clash against his former side and this was his fourth appearance in the competition.

Romero was largely untested for most of the match, especially in the second half as Manchester United were on the attack. He was forced into making three saves over the 90 minutes.

