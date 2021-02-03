Manchester United back on track in the Premier League after Southampton demolition

Manchester United have temporarily moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League after demolishing Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday.

Although Pep Guardiola’s men have two games in hand, it was important for the Red Devils to stay close to their rivals. And they did just that by putting up a ruthless performance against the Saints.

It’s been almost 26 years since Manchester United last scored nine goals against any Premier League opposition.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Antony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Daniel James all got on the scoresheet in this ruthless goal-fest.

Manchester United back in contention for the Premier League trophy

The win against Southampton puts Manchester United back on track in the Premier League race. The Red Devils fell off a bit in the title race after failing to win against Sheffield United and Arsenal in their last two league games.

However, they are back in contention after Tuesday’s emphatic win. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have particularly been delighted by how free-scoring his side was against the Saints.

The Red Devils would now have to wait for the results of their rivals. League leaders Manchester City will face Burnley on Wednesday and must win to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been on an impressive run but will drop points at some point in the season. By beating Southampton, Manchester United have given themselves a chance to close the gap on their city rivals, should they drop points against Sean Dyche’s side on Wednesday.

Manchester United are the first team in Premier League history to win 9-0 twice.



Southampton are the first team in Premier League history to lose 9-0 twice.



A record-breaking evening at Old Trafford. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RaT9lCtEiG — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 2, 2021

Goal difference key in the title race

In recent years, the Premier League has shown that goal difference can be a deciding factor in the title race. In the 2011-12 season, Manchester United lost out on the title to Manchester City on goal difference.

Again, in the 2014-2015 season, the Red Devils missed out on Champions League qualification after being edged on goal difference by their city rivals. So, they know all too well how important it is to score nine goals against Southampton.

It might not look too crucial currently, but it could be a difference-maker in the title race at the end of the season.

Solskjaer noted, as quoted by Manutd.com:

“Yes you want to take your chances, you want to score goals of course. Sometimes a league position can be decided by goal difference.”

“So we knew that when they got the sending off this is the chance to score goals. But you have to get the first one that’s the main thing. If you get the first one they have to open up a little bit and then you’ll get more and more chances to score more goals.

He added:

"We’ve been on the end of goal difference being the deciding factor unfortunately and of course, it was important to make the right decisions, play as well as you can and don’t think about them being 10 men or whatever. Play as well as you can.”

Manchester United were ruthless against Southampton and could give Manchester City a run for their money if they can maintain their goal-scoring form in subsequent games.