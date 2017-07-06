Reports: Manchester United set to complete stunning move for Chelsea's number 1 target

Manchester United are ready to spend huge money again in the transfer market

Chelsea fans will not be happy with the move made by their former manager

What’s the story?

Manchester United are ready to swoop in and beat Chelsea to the signing of Romelu Lukaku. The big Belgian forward has been heavily linked with a move to his former club, but now reports in Daily Mail claim that the Red Devils are closing in on completing a blockbuster transfer deal for the Everton striker. Interestingly, Wayne Rooney could also complete a move to Everton soon and we might see Lukaku and Rooney swap clubs by the end of the summer transfer window.

This news will come as a huge blow to Antonio Conte and Chelsea as the Premier League champions were desperate to sign the striker. Although Lukaku himself was keen on a move to Stamford Bridge, the relationship between the two clubs have soured ever since the failed John Stones transfer and Everton are now looking to get Rooney and some massive transfer money in exchange for Lukaku.

In case you didn’t know...

Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the Premier League

Mourinho was the manager of Chelsea when Lukaku was sold to Everton, but it looks like the ‘special one’ is extremely keen on a reunion this transfer window. The striker netted 26 goals last season and it seems that the Portuguese manager is ready to greenlight a massive bid for the talented 24-year-old.

Also, with Everton interested in Wayne Rooney, the Toffees themselves are keen on doing business with Manchester United and Chelsea will be furious that a move for their number 1 target is being hijacked by their Premier League rivals.

Also read: 5 European clubs who have broken their transfer record already

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are determined to add more firepower to their forward line especially after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the impending sale of club captain and legend Wayne Rooney. While Alvaro Morata has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, Mourinho has now prioritised the signing of Lukaku over Belotti for the other striker’s role.

Although United have signed a number of promising youngsters and academy players in this transfer window, fans will be desperate to see some marquee signings and the potential arrival of Lukaku will definitely please the Manchester United fans.

Also read: Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal's business tops Man Utd

Video

Author’s take

Manchester United’s pursuit for strikers has been well documented and a move for Lukaku could actually go through thanks to Everton’s interest in signing Rooney. Chelsea, on the other hand, will need to look for other options soon as this potential move will be a huge spanner in the works for Antonio Conte.

Also, the style of play at United will suit the Belgian and it will be interesting to see how Lukaku performs at Old Trafford if he does indeed end up signing for the Red Devils.

Also read: Chelsea to bid £30m for Real Madrid defender Danilo