Lacazette scores more than Morata – Houllier says Arsenal's business tops Man Utd

Alexandre Lacazette's Arsenal move should not be considered expensive when compared to Manchester United's business, says Gerard Houllier.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 18:42 IST

Lyon and France forward Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are getting better value with Alexandre Lacazette than Manchester United will for Alvaro Morata, according to Gerard Houllier.

Lacazette's impending move to the Gunners will reportedly cost a club-record £52million, but Houllier, former boss of Lyon, Liverpool and France, believes that represents a good deal.

He compared the fee to United's big-money 2015 signing of Anthony Martial and current pursuit of Real Madrid forward Morata, likening the soon-to-be Arsenal striker to club legend Ian Wright.

"If you compare his statistics to the other strikers, this season he scored 37 goals," Houllier told talkSPORT about Lacazette.

"When you think Anthony Martial cost €80million Morata is about to cost €90m, Morata hasn't scored as many goals as Lacazette.

"Morata has played 136 games and scored only 47 goals. Strikers are very expensive at the moment."

Houllier believes Lacazette will be an ideal fit into Arsenal's style and praised the 26-year-old's track record.

"More like Alexis Sanchez than Olivier Giroud - Ian Wright is a good comparison," he said on Lacazette's style of play. "He is very mobile, very quick, good in short spaces, has good skill and he scores goals.

"He was the top scorer in France in 2014-15, the best player in the league in 2015 and has been the best French scorer over the last three seasons.

"He scores more than 25 goals every season. One thing he will bring to Arsenal is obviously goals, scoring is his main asset.

"He has good technique, is good at using short spaces and is a hard-working, modern player. He can attack, he can defend quickly.

"I'm not surprised Arsene Wenger fancied him very quickly. He will fit in their game. He will suit their passing game, the way they build up, their approach. He is very good near the box.

"He is a bit like Ian Wright. You don't seem to see him and then suddenly he moves."