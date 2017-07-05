5 European clubs who have broken their transfer record already

What are records made for if not to be broken? These five clubs have already proven that statement right.

Real Madrid’s club record breaking fee five times in a row were also World Records

In the history of football transfers, the longest standing transfer record lasted for eight years. But, you don't know him as the man who holds this record because you know him as one of the greatest players of all time, or more recently, as the only manager to win back to back UEFA Champions League titles.

If all else fails, you definitely know him as the bald angry man who had the cojones to headbutt a 6ft 4in Italian in a FIFA World Cup final.

I'm talking about when Zinedine Zidane became the record transfer back in 2001 when he moved from Juventus to Real Madrid and this was just one year after Los Blancos infamously signed Luis Figo from Barcelona for another record-breaking fee.

For 8 years, Real Madrid let the record be but in 2009, things had to change. Less than four hundred miles from the Spanish capital, Madrid, the Catalans had just won the treble under the genius of Pep Guardiola, plus there was also the small matter of an Argentine named Lionel Messi.

You see why I said things had to change?

What followed was something we've never seen before. On June 3rd, Real Madrid broke the transfer record by signing Kaka from AC Milan - a Ballon d'Or winner in 2007.

Things didn't end there.

Although at this point the Ballon d'Or winner for 2009 was not announced, it was clear as daylight that Messi already had one hand on the trophy and signing him from Barcelona was not an option.

If you are Florentino Perez, what do you do then? You go and buy the guy who won the award in 2008 - a guy who can give the Argentine a run for his money. So just a week after Kaka's arrival, Real Madrid broke the transfer record once again by signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

Joining the record transfers were Xabi Alonso and Karim Benzema and in the process, Real Madrid set the record for the most money spent in a transfer window – a whopping £195m!

Four years later, the Catalan juggernaut continued in full force and it forced Perez to bring out the cheques books again. Gareth Bale arrived from Spurs and thus, Real Madrid broke the transfer record for the 5th straight time.

Oh, by the way, guess which is the only other team to have broken their own world record transfer fee.

A recently relegated team by the name of Sunderland back in 1925 when they paid £6,500 and broke the world record transfer fee of £5,500 they set in 1922.

By now, you must have got the point I was trying to put across. In the modern day transfer market, records are meant to be broken and newer ones are set almost every day. This is only the first week after the transfer market officially opened and these five clubs have already broken their transfer records.

#1 Liverpool - £36.9m for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is presently the most expensive African player and Liverpool’s record signing

I am glad that Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah for £36.9m and broke their transfer record because that has finally ended Andy Carroll's six and a half year stint as Liverpool's most expensive signing ever.

By signing Salah, the Reds have not just broken their club record, but also the record for the most expensive African player of all-time. Liverpool bettered their own record (the latter one) established a year ago when they signed Sadio Mane from Southampton for £34m.

The Egyptian winger adds some more pace and directness to Liverpool's game and can be considered a smart acquisition for £36.9m. However, the two records Salah presently holds may not last very long if Liverpool sign Naby Keita as widely reported.

Keita will command a fee over £60m and will thus smash the present record.

Also Read: 5 signings that would win Liverpool the EPL title