Reports: Manchester United handed huge boost in surprise bid to sign PSG star

The PSG star has even been left out of their pre-season squad!

Manchester United will be quietly confident of sealing the deal for the PSG star

What’s the story?

Manchester United might have missed out on signing Nelson Semedo after the Portuguese right-back signed for Barcelona, but latest reports in The faithfulMUFC claim that United are interested in signing PSG right-back Serge Aurier. The talented Ivory Coast international has had some disciplinary issues in the past, but there is no denying the fact that he is a highly talented right-back capable of adding quality and depth to the United senior squad.

Aurier who has had his differences with the PSG management has been left out of their pre-season tour to the United States and a move away from PSG looks very likely with Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur also linked with moves for the 24-year-old star.

In case you didn’t know...

A future Red Devil?

Paris Saint-Germain recently acquired Dani Alves and all the signs suggest that Aurier’s journey at the Ligue 1 giants is over. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been looking for a right-back this season and after missing out on Nelson Semedo, the ‘special one’ is keen to add Aurier to his first team squad as soon as possible.

The PSG right-back made only 22 appearances in the League last season and a move to Manchester United might just reinvigorate the attacking right-back’s career.

Also read: Manchester United close to sealing deal for Premier League star

The heart of the matter

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is determined to build a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League title this year. After signing a marquee striker in Romelu Lukaku and a promising centre-back in Victor Lindelof, the Portuguese tactician has now turned his attention towards the right-back and defensive midfielder roles.

While a move for Matic and Dier has been talked up continuously, United are now seemingly the favourites to sign Aurier and a bid of around £17 million – £22 million should be enough to land their man. This represents an excellent bargain for the Red Devils in the inflated market and Mourinho will be keen on getting the transfer wrapped up as soon as possible.

Also read: 10 best midfielders in world football at the moment

Video

Author’s take

In a market where the likes of Kyle Walker are worth £50 million, the deal for Serge Aurier looks like an absolute bargain. PSG are ready to sell the talented 24-year-old and with Mourinho reluctant to use Darmian as the first choice right-back, a move for Aurier would make sense for all the parties involved.

Although his attitude has been questioned, there is no doubt that the 24-year-old is one of the best attacking right-backs in world football at the moment and United should not waste any time in tying up this deal.

Also read: Perisic to sign four-year contract, De Gea wants Real Madrid move and more