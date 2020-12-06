Manchester United are the new mentality monsters in Premier League after West Ham comeback

There is always a feeling of inevitability that Manchester United will find a way to win anytime they fall behind in a Premier League away game.

They did it at Brighton and Hove Albion, they repeated it at Newcastle United and they did it again at Everton. In the last week, the Red Devils have recorded important comeback wins against Southampton and West Ham United, too.

For the record, Liverpool have earned the tag as the Premier League’s mentality monsters. However, in the current campaign, Jurgen Klopp’s side is currently losing that title to Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side hasn’t really been impressive this season and yet they currently occupy the fourth position on the Premier League table. Saturday’s win against West Ham typified everything that the team has become under the Norwegian.

Man Utd have now come from behind to win each of their last five Premier League away games:



✅ 3-2 vs. Brighton

✅ 4-1 vs. Newcastle

✅ 3-1 vs. Everton

✅ 3-2 vs. Southampton

✅ 3-1 vs. West Ham



Bouncebackability. pic.twitter.com/2yoWlzMkVW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 5, 2020

A team with fight, desire and character

Although they still have inconsistency problems, Manchester United are never short of the desired character, fight and attitude to crawl themselves back into a game. How many times have they been dead and buried at half time, yet found their way back into games?

Against the Hammers, Solskjaer decided to rest some of his key players with an eye on the UEFA Champions League decider against RB Leipzig in midweek.

The influential Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were left on the bench, while David de Gea didn’t even make the travelling squad. At the time the aforementioned duo entered the pitch, West Ham had taken the lead and had Manchester United pinned to their own half.

However, it took very little time for the substitutes to make their presence felt. Fernandes, especially, has been unreal since joining the Old Trafford outfit and once again demonstrated why the money paid to bring him from Sporting Lisbon was a huge bargain.

Advertisement

💬 "The boys have belief to turn things around."



More from the boss 👇



🔴 #MUFC

#️⃣ #WHUMUN

🏆 #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 5, 2020

Red Devils are officially mentality monsters

The Portuguese was at the thick of every move Manchester United made and set up Paul Pogba for the Reds Devils’ crucial equalizer. Fernandes was also involved in the play which led to Mason Greenwood and Rashford adding two further goals to seal an important 3-1 win for Solskjaer’s side.

“The boys now have the belief and the confidence that we can turn things around. You don’t panic. Yeah, we were under pressure before half-time, and half-time came at a good time for us,” Solskjaer told Manutd.com after the game.

“We had to clear our heads and go again. We’ve done it too often now to be a coincidence, those comebacks. It’s in these boys and in this badge.”

Indeed, Manchester United have done too many comebacks this season for it to be considered a coincidence. The team may still be far off from title contenders, but their will to fight on when they are down is admirable.

After consistent comebacks in their away games, there’s no doubt that Ole’s Red Devils are the new mentality monsters in the English topflight.