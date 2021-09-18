Manchester United's possible starting XI for Premier League encounter against West Ham United

Manchester United will have to shrug off their disappointing performance against Young Boys quickly. David Moyes' West Ham United are waiting for the Red Devils in the league.

West Ham United are one of the better teams in the Premier League and Manchester United will have to be wary. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have assembled a superteam, but the only thing that counts in the end is wins and trophies.

We look at Manchester United's possible starting XI for the Premier League encounter against West Ham United.

Goalkeeper- David de Gea

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have four senior goalkeepers in their squad in the form of David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton and Lee Grant.

De Gea and Henderson will battle it out for a spot in the first team. With Henderson still recovering his fitness, de Gea has comfortably become the No.1 once again. The Spain international has started the season incredibly well, impressing with his athleticism and distribution.

David de Gea @D_DeGea A difficult one to take… We go again on Sunday 🔴💪🏼 A difficult one to take… We go again on Sunday 🔴💪🏼 https://t.co/pvuxEBZzpQ

De Gea has had his issues in recent seasons, but the 30-year-old looks confident right now. The former Atletico Madrid man will not have it easy once Henderson returns, but for now he is secure as the No.1.

